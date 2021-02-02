New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market research report added by Reports and Data offers radically insightful data on the global 3D Reconstruction Technology industry considering 2019 as the base year and a forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The report estimates the market value, market share, sales network and distribution channels, and revenue generation based on the product types and applications of the 3D Reconstruction Technology market. The report further classifies the 3D Reconstruction Technology market into various segments and analyzes them on global and regional scales. The report also offers country-wise segmentation and growth analysis to offer a better understanding of the regional scope of the market.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The 3D Reconstruction Technology Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global 3D Reconstruction Technology market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global 3D Reconstruction Technology market are listed below:



Neurotechnology, Vi3dim, Phenom-World, Eos Systems Inc., Replay Technologies, Everest Innovation Technology, 3D Reconstruction, TRICUBICS, NAVVIS, Microsoft, Amazon, Clarifai, Sighthound.



Product Outlook:



3D Reconstruction Software



Based on Images and Video



Based on 3D Scanning



Application Outlook:



Culture Heritage and Museum



Films & Games



3D Printing



Drones and Robots



Radical Features of the 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Report:



Valuable insights into the 3D Reconstruction Technology market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the 3D Reconstruction Technology industry



Table Of Contents:



1 Industry Overview 1



2 Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Competition Analysis by Players 15



3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 21



3.1 Pix4D 21



3.2 Agisoft PhotoScan 32



3.3 Autodesk Remake/ReCap Pro 36



3.4 RealityCapture 42



3.5 Acute3D/Context Capture (Bentley Systems) 45



4 Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Size by Product and Application (2012-2017) 101



5 United States 3D Reconstruction Technology Development Status and Outlook 105



6 Europe 3D Reconstruction Technology Development Status and Outlook 109



7 Japan 3D Reconstruction Technology Development Status and Outlook 113



8 China 3D Reconstruction Technology Development Status and Outlook 117



9 India 3D Reconstruction Technology Development Status and Outlook 121



10 Southeast Asia 3D Reconstruction Technology Development Status and Outlook 125



11 Market Forecast by Regions, Product and Application (2017-2022) 129



12 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Dynamics 140



13 Market Effect Factors Analysis 142



14 Research Finding /Conclusion 149



15 Methodology and Data Source 150



