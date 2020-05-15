Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Trend for outsourcing 3D rendering is gaining popularity among small and medium-sized enterprises and is hence driving cloud 3D rendering market growth. Several benefits offered by cloud rendering such as scalability, flexibility, low cost as well as pay-per-use model provisions are augmenting the demand for cloud 3D rendering.



Key Companies: - Adobe Inc., Act-3D B.V. (Lumion), Autodesk Inc., Blender, BluEntCAD, Chaos Software, Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., Coral Corporation, Dassault Systems SE, Easy Render, Foundry Visionmongers Ltd, Keyshot, MAP Systems, Maxon Computer, Next Limit Technologies, NVIDIA Corporation, Pixologic Inc., SideFX (Houdini), Tesla Outsourcing Services, Trimble Inc., Unity Technologies, V Render, Xpress Rendering, XR, D Studios,



Cloud 3D rendering leverages virtual high-performing computers to produce high-resolution images that are photorealistic. Enterprises are rapidly deploying cloud 3D rendering software to reduce rendering time, improve their design visualization and facilitate quick communication. As per estimates, cloud 3D rendering market is projected to register a CAGR of 24% over the forecast timeline. Owing to growing utilization of cloud 3D rendering among SMEs, 3D rendering industry trends are expected to witness enhance growth over coming years.



Widespread utilization of 3D visualization and modeling among organizations for marketing and advertisement purposes will drive 3D rendering market growth. Significant advancement in 3D technology has been witnessed over the past decade. Moreover, growing demand among organizations to augment productivity and reduce the cost of production has further fueled advancements in 3D rendering technology.



As technology advances and organizations progressively digitalize, the complexity of businesses and commercial processes will also increase. To address these burgeoning challenges, organizations are switching to more efficient, faster rendering solutions, which is adding impetus to 3D rendering market growth. The rising demand for real-time rendering is estimated to boost 3D rendering market forecast over coming years. As per Global Market Insights Inc. estimates, 3D rendering industry is projected to generate revenue of around $6 billion by 2025.



Organizations across the globe are incorporating advanced technology supported features into their products to gain an edge over competitors. A trend for utilization of 3D rendering software capabilities to create 3D visuals and images to communicate product features effectively has accelerated over the past decade.



Furthermore, several developments in interactive graphics software in the gaming industry have also been noted. Trends has been witnessed where major gaming organizations are investing both capital and time to provide their customers with the most absorbing gaming experience, utilizing interactive graphic software. Competition in the 3D rendering market is on rise and organizations are diving into research & development activities to differentiate their products with advanced software and technologies. The software segment already accounts for more than 75% in the 3D rendering industry share. Growing spending on R&D activities to advance software technology will transform 3D rendering industry outlook over the coming years.



Presence of leading software developers in the North America, such as NVIDIA, Adobe and Autodesk, will foster 3D rendering market growth in the region. North America is a significant region in the 3D rendering industry landscape, with more than 35% in the 3D rendering industry share. Early adoption of technology in the region is the key factor supplementing the growth of market. In addition, the region is witnessing an increase in the adoption of advanced technological platforms in the construction industry such as infrastructure modeling and aerial imaging of construction projects. Furthermore, rapidly expanding media and entertainment industry in the region will also add considerable proceeds to 3D rendering market.



