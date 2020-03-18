3D Scanner Market & It's Opportunities and Challenges

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- The 3D scanner market is expected to grow from USD 3.41 billion in 2016 to USD 5.90 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.



Rapid technological developments, increasing application of 3D scanners in newer market segments, and rising adoption of 3D scanners to enhance product quality and reduce manufacturing time are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the 3D scanner market. Software & hardware providers are increasingly focusing on workflow enhancement and usage convenience; this is propelling the sales of 3D scanners.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=119952472



Hardware and Software To Dominate The 3d Scanners Market During The Forecasted Period



The increasing adoption of 3D scanning equipment in industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, architecture & construction, medical, electronics, energy & power, and heavy machinery is driving the growth of the market for hardware & software. The larger market size of hardware and software offering can also be attributed to the rising adoption of new software upgrades for 3D scanners.



Automotive Industry Holds the Largest Share of the 3D Scanner Market



The automotive industry accounted for the largest share of the 3D scanner market in 2016. The optical 3D scanning technology is widely used in the automotive industry for quality control and inspection applications to ensure t hat the components manufactured are within specified tolerance levels. Optical 3D scanners are fast and flexible and have proven to meet strict automotive production requirements. For instance, in body-in-white (BIW) assembly, 3D scanners precisely measure and monitor the locations of slots, studs, holes, and other features to ensure conformity to strict automotive tolerance.



3D Scanner Market In APAC to Grow at a High Rate Between 2017 and 2023



Asia Pacific (APAC) holds huge growth opportunities for the 3D scanner market; the market in this region is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. This region comprises developing economies, such as China and India, which holds huge potential for 3D scanning applications. Some of the major factors driving the growth of the 3D scanner market in APAC include the rising number of engineering and infrastructure projects, increasing preference for custom implants (in medical applications) to ensure better and faster recovery, and growing number of dental restoration surgeries in this region.



Inquiry before Buying @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=119952472



Key Market Players:



Key players in the 3D scanner market include Hexagon AB (Sweden), FARO Technologies, Inc. (US), Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium), Trimble Inc. (US), Topcon Corporation (Japan),3D Systems Corporation (US), Perceptron Inc. (US), Kreon Technology (France), Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmBH (Germany), Shapegrabber (Canada), Fuel 3D (UK), Arctec 3D (Luxemburg), Capture 3D (California), Creaform, Inc. (Canada), Basis Software Inc. (US), Maptek Pty Ltd (US), True Point Laser Scanning LLC (US), Next Engine (California), Shining 3D Tech (China), RangeVision (Russia), Exact Metrology (US), Trimet (US), 3D Scanco (US), and Paracosm, Inc (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com