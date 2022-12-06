3D Scanner Market Size, Trends, Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2022 -- The 3D scanner market size is projected to reach USD 1,324 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast the period.



The adoption of 3D scanners in industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, architecture and construction, medical, electronics, and energy and power to maintain the quality of products is expected to drive the growth of the 3D scanner market.



Hexagon (Sweden), FARO Technologies (US), KEYENCE Corp. (Japan), Jenoptik (Germany), Nikon Corp. (Japan), Mitutoyo Corp. (Japan), ZEISS Group (Germany), Perceptron (US), Renishaw (UK), Creaform (Canada), CyberOptics Corp. (US), Trimble, Inc. (US), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Automated Precision, Inc. (US) and Metrologic Group (France) are few major players operating in the 3D scanner market.



The market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Countries in APAC are involved in the manufacturing of defense aircraft, thereby leading to an increase in demand for 3D scanners for inspection applications in the aerospace and defense industry of the region.



3D scanner-related hardware consists of 3D laser scanners and structured light 3D scanners. A typical 3D scanner has a scanner head, a platform, and software for measuring the dimensions of objects. The integral part of the scanner hardware includes a projector and camera(s). The projector emits coded light patterns onto objects in the form of strips or dots, which get deformed when the light strikes the surface of the object. After the projection, the camera captures the deformed image. A handheld 3D scanner may contain 1, 2, or more cameras. Advancements in 3D scanning systems drive their adoption across several industries and thus, contribute to the overall growth of the hardware segment of the 3D scanner market.



