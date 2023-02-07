3D Scanners Market to Gain US $1.5 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- The global 3D scanners market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.5 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Rapid technological advancements are creating huge opportunities for 3D scanners for use in several industrial and non-industrial applications. With new and improved technologies, the operational issues involved in 3D scanning have been rectified, significantly reducing the overall complexity.



The market for software is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period



The demand for 3D scanning solutions is expected to grow significantly in the next two to three years, owing to the increased demand for OEM data management solutions. 3D scanning software comprises measurement, evaluation, and management software, which help carry out highly accurate measurements. This software is used to acquire and process data collected by CMM, 3D scanners, etc. Dimensional measurement information systems, comprising dimensional measurement software packages for coordinate measuring machines and portable measurement devices, are used to measure the dimensions of aerospace and automotive components. Other 3D scanner-related software includes computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing, automation, cloud, and imaging software. 3D scanning solutions include mobile apps, data management solutions, data security solutions, and analytical solutions.



The medical industry is expected to grow at significant CAGR from 2023 to 2028



3D scanners designed specifically for scanning the human body are becoming increasingly popular in the medical industry as they provide high-resolution body surface measurement data. These scanners can help develop numerically and perceptually accurate digital body models. The measurement data captured by 3D scanners are used in plastic surgeries, orthopedics, prosthetic orthodontics, dermatology, and other applications. Healthcare practitioners can also quickly perform a complete body scan using stationary or handheld 3D scanners. The data collected allows doctors to research and monitor changes in the body, collect & compare pre-op & post-op data, and develop custom solutions (such as braces, implants, and wheelchairs).



North America is expected to hold a substantial share of the global 3D scanners market during the forecast period



North America held the largest share of the 3D scanners market in 2022, with the US being the leading contributor to the market growth in this region. The US is expected to account for North America's largest share of the 3D scanners market in 2023. The presence of several automobile manufacturers, research institutes, and large semiconductor companies in this region has increased the demand for 3D scanning equipment. The sales of 3D scanners are expected to rise in key industrial segments, including automotive, aerospace & defense, medical, and artifact & heritage preservation. The US is among the first countries to adopt 3D scanners in new and emerging applications such as entertainment, forensics, and crime scene investigations. Some key players in North America include FARO Technologies, Inc., Trimble Inc., Creaform, and CyberOptics Corporation. These companies are constantly involved in product development, launches, and acquisitions.



The major players in global 3D scanners market includes Hexagon AB (Sweden), FARO Technologies, Inc. (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Nikon Corporation (Japan), and Carl Zeiss AG (Germany).



