New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "3D Scanning Market - By Devices (Optical, Laser, Structured Light), Range (Short , Medium, Large), Solutions (Portable, PCMM), Services (Reverse Engineering, Quality Inspection, Rapid Prototyping) - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- 3D scanning is one of the growing areas of applications amongst a wide range of 3D technologies. This technology is well suited for complex geometries that require a high degree of precision. This precision technology generates highly accurate and quick results, as it uses a laser beam for capturing digital information about the shape of any physical object. The technology is widely adopted in various industry verticals, such as architecture, healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, forensic and power generation. With continuous advancements in the technology, the demand has risen for portable 3D scanners and other 3D scanning services.
A few of the major players in the market are Faro Technologies, Konica Minolta, Creaform, Surphaser, Autodesk, 3D Systems, 3D Digital Corp. and others. The 3D scanning research report analyzes global adoption trends, evolving platforms and forces in this rapidly emerging market. The report also focuses on opportunity analysis, competitive landscape and estimates the market size with forecasts, across multiple verticals and regions.
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The report also focuses on various geographical markets for each of the sub segments within the 3D scanning environment. The major geographical regions include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific including Japan, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. This report segments the 3D Scanning market by type of 3D scanners, 3D Scanning by range, solutions, applications, services, verticals and geographical regions.
On the basis of type of 3D Scanners:
The market is segmented into: Optical scanners, Laser scanners, Structured-Light based scanners, and others.
On the basis of Range:
The market is segmented into: Short range, Medium range and long Range scanners.
On the basis of Solutions:
The market is classified on the basis of solutions into: Portable 3D scanners, Portable Coordinate Measuring Machine (PCMM) and others.
On the basis of Applications:
The market is classified on the basis of applications: Quality Control, Computer Aided Inspection, Cultural Heritage and others.
On the basis of Services:
The market is segmented on the basis of services into: Reverse Engineering, Quality Inspection, Rapid Prototyping, Face and Body scanning, others.
On the basis of Verticals:
The market is segmented on the basis of verticals such as aerospace & defense, entertainment & media, medical & healthcare, architecture & engineering, oil & gas, energy, power & utilities, automotive & transportation, manufacturing and others.
On the basis of Regions:
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