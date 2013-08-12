3D Scanning Market Reaches $4.08 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The report "3D Scanning Market - By Devices (Optical, Laser, Structured Light), Range (Short , Medium, Large), Solutions (Portable, PCMM), Services (Reverse Engineering, Quality Inspection, Rapid Prototyping)- Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)",has defined and segmented the global 3D Scanning market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenues. It also highlights the drivers and restraints for this market along with the insights on trends, opportunities and challenges.The global 3D Scanning market is estimated to grow from an estimated $2.06 billion in 2013 to $4.08 billion by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 14.6% from 2013 to 2018.



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The recent trends in the industry shows that 3D Scanning is continually improving and there is a huge demand for 3D Scanning. 3D Scanning with services like reverse engineering, rapid prototyping, quality inspection, makes it suitable for usage in almost every vertical. The enhanced efficiency, affordability, faster and accurate results are some of the advantages and offerings of this technology. There has been an accelerated growth in 3D Scanning adoption because conversion of point clouds to computer aided design data is becoming easier, prices are lower and hardware and software used are more efficient.



More and more companies are inclined towards the technology; new companies are starting their businesses in 3D scanning. In the current scenario it is a price sensitive market but it is estimated that the prices for the devices such as laser scanner will drop and the demand of the same is expected to increase in the near future. Machine Vision is a new and upcoming trend in the market. Market penetration is deep in every vertical. It is expected to be widely used in research programs in industries and universities as well.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the 3D Scanning market by 3D Scanning devices, 3D scanning by Range, Solutions, Applications and Services. The 3D Scanning devices comprise of optical scanners, laser scanners, structured light scanners, and others. The 3D Scanning by Range comprises of short range scanners, medium range scanners and long range scanners. The 3D Scanning by Solutions comprises of portable 3D scanners, portable coordinate measuring machine, and others.



The 3D scanning by Applications comprises of quality control, computer aided application, cultural heritage, and others. The 3D scanning by Services comprises of reverse engineering, quality inspection, rapid prototyping, face and body scanning, and others. Verticals covered include aerospace and defense, entertainment and media, medical and healthcare, architecture and engineering, oil and gas, energy and power, automotive and transportation, manufacturing, and others. Geographies covered include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific (Including Japan) and Latin America.



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