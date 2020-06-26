Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- The global 3D scanning market is projected to exceed a commendable valuation by 2024. The product's adoption in wider range of areas like construction, automobiles, engineering, healthcare and aerospace is predicted to be among of the major factors propelling the 3D scanning industry outlook.



The industry demand to optimize total requirement of resources, which includes efforts, cost and time by primarily modelling the objects by utilizing the technology is showcasing rapid growth. Furthermore, generation of prototypes and models even before the actual manufacturing in defense as well as consumer goods may certainly drive the 3D scanning market share.



One of the most prominent 3D scanning market giants, FARO, has recently announced the release of the FARO FocusS 70, touted to be one of the most notable products of this organization in the laser scanner portfolio. The product is apparently quite accurate, and the short-range products are principally designed for professionals in the engineering, architecture, product design, construction, and public safety forensics sectors. FARO has been continuously improving its process portfolio and technologies to sustain its position in the competitive 3D scanning industry.



Recently, Faro also introduced the next-generation FaroArm in the market, endowed with user-friendly features, superior durability and portability. The ongoing developments in 3D scanning equipment manufacturing are likely to attract more consumers, which may favorably influence 3D scanning industry share. As per business estimates, in 2016, 3D Scanning Market collected a revenue of USD 3 billion.



Baltic Orthoservice, a renowned medical firm, has invested in the 3D printing technology in 2012 to develop patient-specific implants such as maxillofacial reconstruction and cranial and hip joints. With this lucrative investment, Baltic Orthoservice aimed to improve the quality of medical services. The company also uses laser scanner on an ALTERA CMM to improve the quality of every 3D printed product. Laser scanners have the capability to capture all the data very accurately and precisely, which enhances the quality of the manufactured product. On that note, 3D scanning industry from laser scanners will grow at a CAGR of 14% over the period of 2017 to 2024. The key participants in 3D scanning market are 3D Digital Corp., Hexagon AB, metek, FARO Technologies, Inc., Autodesk Inc., 3D Systems, Basis Software Inc., and Creaform.



Speaking along the same lines, it would be prudent to mention that Japan has also been exploiting 3D scanning to preserve its age-old Buddha statues. So has Syria, where the technology is being used to digitally reinvent old monuments. The extensive application portfolio of 3D scanning industry is thus, likely to encourage manufacturers to focus on developing 3D scanners with advanced features to obtain the most accurate digital scans. Keeping in line with the same, companies have been undertaking comprehensive research & development activities to brainstorm advanced 3D scanning technologies, thereby providing an impetus to 3D scanning market.



Asia Pacific 3D scanning market, which is slated to observe a CAGR of more than 15% over 2017-2024. 3D scanning technology has been experiencing an escalating popularity across the automotive, engineering, and construction sectors in countries such as China and India.



Extensive research with regards to the introduction of novel features in 3D scanners has gained momentum across the countries such as the U.S. Additionally, the product has experienced a massive penetration across automotive and aerospace sectors in the country, which is expected to drive North America 3D scanning industry.



In recent times, 3D scanning industry has witnessed the extensive application of new scanning techniques such as terrestrial laser scanning (TLS) in the field of archaeology. This relatively novel 3D scanning technology is bringing about a shift in the approach of archaeologists toward unearthing and using ancient antiques and objects. TLS offers precise three-dimensional (3D) digital surface scanned replicas of objects, structures, and site terrains. The ability to offer accurate and comprehensively documented data within a short span has contributed significantly toward the penetration of the technology across myriad fields. Innovations such as the aforementioned are thus, expected to augment the growth map of 3D scanning market.



