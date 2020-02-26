3D Sensor Market Worth $10.0 Billion by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- According to the new market research report "3D Sensor Market by Type, (Images Sensor, Position Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, Accelerometers), End-Users, Technology, (Stereo Vision, Structured Light, Time-of-Flight, Ultrasound, and Others), Connectivity, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the 3D Sensor Market is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 10.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 27.9%. Rising demand for 3D-enabled devices in consumer electronics and increasing demand for medical imaging solutions are the key factors augmenting the market growth.



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248537071



The image sensor segment to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020–2025



The market size for 3D image sensors is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An image sensor is one of the critical components of 3D technology, as the majority of the applications of 3D sensors require 3D imaging.



There are three types of image sensors - CMOS 3D, 3D electro-optical, and 3D time-of-flight. The increasing adoption of smartphones and cameras has enabled the growth of the CMOS 3D sensors market owing to their use in these devices as well as other consumer electronics. Many upcoming smartphones are expected to have 3D sensors in them.



Consumer electronics to dominate global 3D sensor market in 2020



The consumer electronics segment is expected to be the largest end-user of 3D sensors in 2020. The application areas of 3D sensors in consumer electronics include mobile phones, wearable electronics, tablet PCs, cameras, and remote controls. Various 3D sensors, such as 3D image sensors, 3D position sensors, and 3D accelerometers, are used in these consumer electronics devices. Intelligence, reliability, low power consumption, low-cost, and high integration are the drivers for the integration of 3D sensing technology with consumer electronics.



Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Sensor Market"



104 – Tables



42 – Figures



180 – Pages



Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=248537071



North America to hold the largest share of the 3D sensor market in 2019



In terms of value, North America is expected to dominate the 3D sensor industry in 2020. The rising demand for 3D sensors in consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, healthcare, and security & surveillance end-use industries is expected to support the market growth in North America. The presence of prominent system suppliers and sensor manufacturers make North America one of the most potential markets for 3D sensors. Some of the 3D sensor manufacturers in the US are Cognex Corporation (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Occipital, Inc. (US), OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (US), and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US).



Related Reports:



Industrial Sensors Market by Sensor (Level Sensor, Image Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, Force Sensor, Flow Sensor, Temperature; and Humidity & Moisture Sensors), Type, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023



Image Sensor Market by Technology (CMOS, CCD), Processing Type (2D, and 3D), Spectrum (Visible, and Non- Visible), Array Type (Linear, and Area), Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com