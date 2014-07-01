3D Sensor Market Worth $3,438.25 Million by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- According to a new market research report "3D Sensor Market by Technology (Leap, Ultrasound, Stereo Camera, Structured Light and TOF), Products (Consumer, Medical, Automotive, Media & Entertainment, and 3D Robots),Types, Applications, and Geography - Analysis & Forecast to 2014 - 2020", the market is expected to boom in the near future. The 3D Sensor Market by technologies estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.43% from 2014- 2020.



The 3D sensor market in electronics and semiconductor industry has created a new revenue stream in the electronics industry, having APAC as the crown holder of the overall ecosystem. The 3D sensor is basically a technology associated component with leap, ultrasound,stereo camera, structured light, and time of flight. This report highlights the importance of 3D sensors in modern technology, giving details of the vital points related tothis industry.



The 3D sensor market is very dynamic and the involvement of a proper supply chain has helped the industry to reach new heights. Due to the improvements in the effective supply chain and distribution, the 3D sensor industry has grabbed the attention of the 3D device manufacturer, 3D product manufacturer, and numerous venture capitalists, so as to generate more and more revenue with the help of high quality products and systems.



Continuous Research & Developments in this sector has allowed new entrants to penetrate in the untapped markets. APAC holds a major share of the overall 3D sensor markets. The APAC region is a very cost effective region with low cost labor and high quality products. Therefore, it is becoming the major hub of 3D sensor device manufacturing, whereas the APAC region, with regards to the 3D sensor market, is closely followed by the Americas, Europe, and the ROW region.



Browse 55 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "3D Sensor Market".



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/3d-sensors-market-248537071.html

The 3D Sensor Market is a very dynamic market and entails a great potential across many industry verticals. The advancements in technology due to the never ending R&D in this sector makes it one of the prominent segments in the current industrial scenario. The 3D sensor products have been experiencing continuous developments right since their inception. The technology has a major role to play in this sector due to the cost effective matrix and results in to a longer life cycle of products and systems, along with greater reliability. The highlighting features of the 3D sensor technology include high efficiency, better properties to withstand rough environmental conditions, and a longer life that is best suited for the consumer, automotive, and media and entertainment applications.



This report describes the market trends, drivers, and challenges with respect to the 3D Sensor Market and forecasts the market up to 2020. This global report gives a detailed view of the market across various geographies, namely - The Americas (North America and South America), Europe (U.K., Germany, and others), the Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and others), and ROW (Middle East and others). Asia-Pacific is the largest geography in terms of the 3D Sensor Market value. Americas has been identified as the fastest growing region and a leader in the 3D sensor systems, with the U.S leading the way. Europe also has a very promising market, comprising Germany and the U.K., while the ROW also bestows an impetus to the growth of this market. The report profiles 10 promising players in the 3D Sensor Market ecosystem.



The competitive landscape of the market presents a very interesting picture, where a large number of small players have become forces to reckon with. The market is witnessing large scale collaborations and partnerships across the value and supply chain, among the number of tier-one players around the globe.



Major players in this field include, Infineon Technologies (Germany), Prime Sense (Israel), LMI Technologies (Canada), SoftKinetic (Belgium), Cognivue (Canada), IFM Electronic (Germany), Source Fire (U.S.), ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Japan), Omnivision Technologies (U.S.), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan).



