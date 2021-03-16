3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- 3D Systems Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by 3D Systems Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Rock Hill, SC based 3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide.



On March 1, 2021, after trading hours, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: advised investors that it was unable to timely file its annual report for 2020, while reporting unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The Company further stated that "the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses." Shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) declined from $55.96 per share on February 9, 2021 to as low as $22.00 per share on March 5, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.