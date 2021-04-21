New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor Market is expected to reach USD 7.64 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

The rise of 3D time-of-flight image sensor market depends on the growth of overall machine vision and industrial automation market. The property of 3D time-of-flight image sensor to impersonate the difficulty of the human eye on a real-time basis is driving the growth of this market. The rapid technological development in biometrics and security for the purpose of easier image segmentation is also expected to influence the demand for this type of sensors in the near future. It is also expected to propel the market of 3d time-of-flight image sensor in an affirmative manner in the forecast period.



On the basis of application, the drones and robotics segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the continuously growing usage of service robots in both industrial applications and consumer electronics. The machine vision & industrial automation is expected to achieve robust growth in the forecast period. Quality bin picking, control monitoring and automation, material handling is anticipated to fuel the market growth for machine vision & industrial automation.



This report on the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor Market offers an extensive analysis of the trends to estimate its growth in the near future. It provides historical analysis and evaluates the trends observed in the data gathered to speculate the growth in its size, share, demand, total earnings, and revenue



The report provides an assessment of the market status and outlook of the major regions of the market. It also covers product types, end user industries, applications, and key countries of the market. It also offers analysis of the top companies and analyzes the competitive hierarchy of the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor Market. The report further discusses in detail the strategic alliances formed by the key manufacturers such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and brand promotions and product launches. It also offers a complete overview of the businesses, expansion plans, product portfolio, revenue contribution, market share, production and manufacturing capacity, and their financial standings.



The prominent players operating in the market include:

- Texas Instruments

- STMicroelectronics

- PMD Technologies

- Infineon

- PrimeSense (Apple)

- MESA (Heptagon)

- Melexis

- ifm Electronic



The report broadly assesses the geographical terrain of the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor Market and segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report offers market analysis and significant information regarding the industry share and revenue share generated by each major region along with the drivers, demands, current and emerging trends, and presence of key players in the region.



Regional analysis of the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor Market includes:



- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)



3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor Market segmentation based on Product Types:

- Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor

- QVGA ToF Image Sensor

- Others



3D Time-of-flight Image Sensor Market segmentation based on Application:

- Consumer Electronics

- Robotics and Drone

- Machine Vision and Industrial Automation

- Entertainment

- Automobile



The report covers vital information about the market share of each product type, revenue growth rate of segment, and profit valuation. It also provides information on the key segments expected to account for a significant share of the market in the forecast period. The report covers predicted growth rate, market share, and expected product demand for each application and product type. Additional information about the industry analysis, price trends, and the marketing strategies that are expected to drive the revenue growth of the market.



