3D TSV Market 2021 Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Complete Analysis to 2025

The 3d TSV systems are a high-performance interconnecting method that passes through a silicon wafer through a vertical electrical connection that reduces power consumption and provides better electrical performance. 3D TSV is a vertical electrical connection (via) that passes through a wafer of silicone or dies entirely. These brief vertical interconnections replace lengthy 2D packaging technology interconnections including wire-bond and flip chips.



3D TSV technology makes it possible to stack LSIs to facilitate the manufacture of smaller products such as wearable appliances. To meet the growing demands of functional integration, semiconductor manufacturers are worldwide adopting 3D TSV technology.



3D TSV Market – Competitive Landscape



In April 2019, TSMC introduced ANSYS (ANSS) solutions for sophisticated 3D chip stacking technology for its innovative system-on-integrated chips (TSMC-SoIC) in order to enable customers with greater performance and power efficiency for highly complex and demanding cloud and data center applications.

In May 2017, Amkor Technology purchased WLFO technology manufacturer Nanium SA. The purchase aims to strengthen Amkor in the fast-growing smartphone, tablet and other apps wafer-level packaging industry.



Amkor Technology, Inc.



Founded in 1968, Amkor Technology, Inc. is a semiconductor product packaging and test services provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Amkor Technology has competitiveness for chip assembly by thermal compression as well as wafer level packaging



GlobalFoundries



Incorporated in 2009, GlobalFoundries is a semiconductor foundry headquartered in Santa Clara, California, United States. The company serves wide range of application-optimized technologies and solutions to markets that include mobility, automotive, communications and data centers and Internet of Things.



Micron Technology, Inc.



Founded in 1978, Micron Technology, Inc. is a provider of computer memory and computer data storage including dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, and USB flash drives.



3D TSV Market – Dynamics



Rising demand for miniaturization of electronic device



The rising demand for electronic device miniaturization due to enhanced compact size chip architecture, drives the development of the 3D TSV industry. These products will be accomplished through the inclusion of hetero systems, which will make sophisticated packaging more reliable. With highly tiny MEMS sensors and 3D packaged electronics, one can position sensors nearly anywhere and can monitor devices in hostile settings to assist improve reliability and uptime in real-time.



Growing demand for innovative chip architectures with enhanced characteristics like low power consumption, high aspect ratio, and lower form factor drives the 3D TSV market. In addition, variables such as proliferation in cloud-based apps, solid information & communication technology perspective, and ongoing advances in the DRAM and intelligent lighting industries further cement the acceptance of 3D TSV packages for manufacturing processes. However, the thermal issues produced by higher levels of integration are limiting the growth of the 3D TSV market.



Use of LED Packaging to Escalate the Market Growth



Increasing use of LEDs in products has encouraged the creation of higher energy, higher density, and reduced price devices. In contrast to 2D packaging, the use of three-dimensional (3D) packaging through-silicon via (TSV) technology allows for high density of vertical interconnections. The market is anticipated to see future opportunities primarily owing to development in its fields of implementation such as optoelectronics MEMS, high-end LED solutions and CMOS image sensors. The integrated TSV circuit reduces link lengths and therefore requires lower parasite capacity, inductance and resistance where a mixture of monolithic and multifunctional integration is effectively performed to provide low-power high-speed interconnections.



Regional Stance



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of silicon wafers to manufacture smartphones and introduction of 5G technology. Asia-Pacific is also one of the world's most active production hubs. Smartphone's growing popularity and demand for new memory technologies have boosted the development of computationally intensive consumer electronics, generating a broad variety of possibilities in this region.



3D TSV Market – Segmentation



The 3D TSV market can be segmented based on:



Product

Process Realization

Application

Geography



3D TSV Market Segmentation – By Product



Based on the product, the 3D TSV can be fragmented into:



Logic & memory devices

MEMS & sensors

Power & analog components

Advanced LED packaging

Others



3D TSV Market Segmentation – By Process Realization



Depending on the process realization, the 3D TSV market can be bifurcated into:



via first

via middle

via last



3D TSV Market Segmentation – By Industry Vertical



Based on the Industry Vertical, the 3D TSV can be fragmented into:



Consumer electronics

Automotive

Military & defense

Information & Communication Technologies

Others



