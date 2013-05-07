3D/4D Technology Market to Reach $227.27 Billion by 2016 at a CAGR of 15.81%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- According to a new market research report, “3D/4D Technology Market (2011 – 2016) by Products (3D IC, 3D Printer, 3D Display – HMD, 3D Smartphone, 3D TV, 3D Digital Signage), Applications (3D Animation, 3D Printing, 3D Medical Imaging, 3D CAD, 3D Gaming, 3D Cinema) & Technology (Stereoscopy, Auto-Stereoscopy, Volumetric) Focus, Global Forecast & Analysis – Features Introduction to 4D Technology” published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), the total market is expected to reach $227.27 billion by 2016, at a CAGR of 15.81%.



Browse

- 84 Tables

- 51 Figures

- 292 Pages Report & In-Depth TOC on “3D/4D Technology Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/3d-4d-technology-market-646.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization of reports.



Three-dimension (3D) technology has created the buzz in the market in the recent past, especially in the field of entertainment. Post the success of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’, cinema lover is expecting more movies in 3D. 3D cinema is the most hyped field, in the 3D technology market. Movie producers and marketers are seeing 3D movies as a value-added product to generate additional revenue.



In current scenario, gaming and animation companies are giving lot of importance to the 3D technology, as 3D is becoming mainstream, more, and more of a norm. Also, 3D Animation and gaming forms the largest percentage share in overall 3D technology market.



Since the wave of 3D cinema, 3D TV has garnered consumer’s attention. With exciting features and competitive pricing, 3D TV is gaining shelf pace and consumer aspirations. Consumer electronics companies are constantly working on the pricing and 3D content, to attract more consumers.



Almost all major players have launched their 3D TV sets in stereoscopic display, in which viewer can view 3D content with the help of 3D glasses. Companies are offering 3D active shutter and passive polarized glasses to view the 3D content. Autostereoscopy will be the next big display type in 3D technology market. In this display technique, users don’t need to wear 3D glasses. Gaming companies, signage-making companies have started using autostereoscopic display in their products. Although still in R&D stage, Autostereoscopy is going to be next big thing in 3D display technology.



Global 3D technology-products and applications market is expected to reach $227.27 billion by 2016, at an estimated CAGR of 15.81%. North America is holding a leadership position in total 3D technology market followed by Europe and APAC. In ROW market; Middle East and Africa are the largest contributors.



Buy a copy of this report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=646



More Relevant reports - Semiconductor and Electronics Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com