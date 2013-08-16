3dcart Customer SexOnlineToys Finds Success on 3dcart's eCommerce Platform

Tamarac, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- The new design features navigation enhancements to make finding products easier as well as other customer requested features to improve the overall shopping experience.



The new site incorporates several features of the 3dcart eCommerce platform including product reviews, the ability to share direct links to products on social networking sites, a mailing list signup which enables the store owner to email market customers, and a “My Account” login that saves customer's shipping and billing information making the checkout process quick and easy. Additionally, the store incorporates 3dcart's Gift List functionality, which is convenient for those hosting bachelorette or sex toy parties.



“A typical website or eCommerce store should be redesigned approximately every 18 months,” according to Joe Palko, Chief Marketing Officer for Tamarac, FL based 3dcart. “By regularly giving the site a refresh, you're ensuring that you have the latest features installed as well as keeping your website code up to current standards.”



3dcart is a web hosting and eCommerce provider that can handle large amounts of traffic sites like SexOnlineToys.com can bring and doesn't limit the type of products that can be sold on the platform, unlike other providers.



“We've been very pleased with the service and support we've received from 3dcart,” says Kris Gee, owner of SexOnlineToys.com. “We have a very unique line of products that many other shopping cart providers would shy away from, but 3dcart has been a true partner for our adult toy store and we look forward to working with them for years to come.”



For more information on how 3dcart can power your online business and to take advantage of a free 15 day trial, visit http://www.3dcart.com. To check out SexOnlineToys.com selection of products and to see the newly redesigned website, visit http://www.sexonlinetoys.com.



About 3dcart

3dcart (http://www.3dcart.com), located in Tamarac, Florida, is a complete eCommerce software and online marketing solution. Merchants can build, promote and grow their online business. The company's services include the tools, advice, support, and technology to manage an entire online operation. 3dcart is a Visa PCI Certified provider, a pioneer in Mobile Commerce and offers a full array of search marketing solutions at the 3dcart Search Marketing Agency.