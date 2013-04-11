3DPageFlip Announces Release of 3D Pageflip Professional V1.5.9

GuangZhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- The new version of the PDF to flipping book software, 3D PageFlip Professional v1.5.9, has been released with new features and support for additional languages.



Creator of digital publishing tools, 3DPageFlip.com, has announced the release of 3D PageFlip Professional v1.5.9 with new and updated features. New features include an increase in the thickness of the cover page, adding more realism to the flipping e-book in addition to the tilting effect, panoramic background, and rotating effects previously seen.



Also featured in the new edition of the software is an added arrow in the right bottom corner, in the first page. The company has worked to simplify the use of e-books. It has also shown interest in making them easy to use by readers not familiar with the phenomenon of a 3D pdf to flipbook . In addition to usability features, the software now allows users to edit text in more languages than before. Users can edit text in Hebrew, Arabic, Simplified Chinese, and Chinese Traditional. Publications accessible to readers speaking and understanding popular languages are now possible, opening many new marketing opportunities for businesses.



With the new version, all details of an e-book can be modified, making it more realistic and user-friendly. Readers will find it a breeze to browse a book, magazine, brochure, or any other guide or reading material created with the software. Another function is the ability to use a Search Button ¨C software users can change the settings to show or hide the button to customize the interface shown to readers. Another control that has been added is the ability to set a URL for when the download button is clicked on.



The software¡¯s creators have also worked to fix bugs in previous versions of the flipbook creator . They have corrected an error that occurred when projects were opened. In addition, an error experienced when saving a project was corrected. Users therefore have fewer errors when working on e-books and more control over setting the functions of each project.



Like the previous versions, users can add Flash effects, video, photo slideshows, and more to their files converted from PDFs. Templates and customization functions for the interface add to the ability to create a unique e-book. Outstanding functions continue to be the 3D Image Sphere and creation of rotating 3D products, so the flipbook can be used as a sales or marketing tool by businesses in any industry.



For more information on the new 3D PageFlip Professional v1.5.9, go to http://3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/index.html



3DPageFlip.com creates digital publishing software that lets users convert PDF files to 3D e-books. Public and private companies, organizations, unions, and individual users can make use of the software to format documents and create digital books, catalogs, brochures, photo albums, and more. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in China.



