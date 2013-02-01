3DpageFlip.Com to Upgrade FlipBook Software Named 3D Pageflip Professional

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- 3DPageFlip.com has been upgraded its flipbook software called “3D PageFlip Professional on the 25th of January 2013. The said flipbook software is packed with the latest technology and special features for a more flexible performance. With 3D PageFlip Professional, people can do more amazing tasks. The convenience and touch of highly advanced technology is exceptional since this powerful flip book maker can convert PDF files into a 3D flipping book.



3D PageFlip Professional is the latest version 1.5.7. It is considered to be more user-friendly and more powerful than the previous model. This technology will be great for certain individuals who are looking for a quick and convenient tool for their tasks while getting a professional output from it. 3D PageFlip Professional is more enhanced, so it can provide a lot of benefits and functions to the users.



The main features of 3D PageFlip Professional include conversion of PDF into realistic flipping book with 3D page turning effect; excellent 3D page editing feature which creates 3D Image Sphere & 360 degree spinning objects, embed flash, bitmap button, 3Dn video and slideshow to flip the book pages; complete setting functions that can be used for designing their own PDF to flipbook which includes flip effect, tool bar and eBook information; publish 3D flash page flip book with EXE format, ZIP, HTML, even for iPhone, iPad, Epub and Android device for both offline and online use. It also contains 3D & 2D templates for eBook background like Handy, Fresh, Float, Plain, and Panoramic.



