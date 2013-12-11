3D's to Make the Weekend Evenings Even Better

Goa, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Drink, Dine and Dance in short 3D’s restaurant situated in Calangute Baga road, Goa and at a stone throwing distance from the Baga Beach has launched its services officially on November 4th,2013. It is now introducing weekend night special events for making the weekends more special.



The well known and appreciated Goan Music Bands and International Music bands will be performing on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights here. With live music Dance, Delicious Dining and Delightful Drinks 3D’s are assuring it’s customers an eventful and unforgettable evenings. Priced at affordable rate 3D’s is more than for the saying ‘Value worth’. It’s ambience from the words of the AICC Gen. Secretary and Ex. Chief Minister of Goa, Mr. Luizinho Faleiro is Lovely and remarkably acceptable for both young and elders. Michelle D Cruz, a Russian Teenager also affirmed the statement made by the Ex. CM. Renowned Bollywood Actor, the ‘Jasoos Vijay’ and Agent Vinod Fame Mr. Adil Hussain rated the Food as the best in the Goa. The menu is a mixture of Continental, Indian, North - East and Sea food Cuisine. Restaurant has a dedicated dance floor which can accommodate a minimum of 100 dancers at a time. Restaurant has so far served almost 2300 customers in its short serving period after its official launch which is a record for any restaurant in Goa for the time period till date. 3D is now on a role to become the best Drink and Dine restaurant in Goa.



3D’s has launched their own website for sharing the experience and for informing the upcoming events. This can be reached at http://www.3dsgoa.com. It also has a well updated and most active Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/3dsgoa updating with reviews, galleries and upcoming daily events.



About 3D’s

3D's is a RETRO/BAR/GRILL opened by Suraj Shah, from Delhi It is situated in Baga, Calangute, opposite the Sukho Thai Foot Message Parlour. It was soft launched on October 9th, 2013. Live bands perform every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. but drinks are available only from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Drinks are priced between Rs. 200 and Rs. 6000 depending on the branf and the volume. Meal price ranges between Rs.200 to Rs.700 per person and daily Special items are available at rates fixed on daily basis.



Contact



Suraj Shah

9810596513

3dsgoa.com

facebook.com/3dsgoa

sjshah93@gmail.com