3DStuffmaker Launches New Affiliate Program

Penrith, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- 3DStuffmaker, a premium 3D printing company that caters to customers and professionals for their 3D Printing services has come up with a new affiliate program. The program provides affiliates with several opportunities to be rewarded for promoting 3Dstuffmaker's products across various social channels.



3DStuffmaker's affiliate program is completely managed in house which guarantees timely payouts, reliable and efficient customer service, motivating rewards and much more.



How does it work?



-Any affiliate is free to sign up by clicking here after which he or she is free to promote 3Dstuffmaker's products through any of the social channels they want such as SEO, Newsletters, Advertisements, and PPC Marketing etc.



-Affiliates can earn commissions ranging anywhere from 5 to 10 % when a customer buys our product through your referral link.



-3DStuffmaker has the best tracking interface for affiliates to monitor their performance on a regular basis.



-For every 3D printer an affiliate purchases there is a limited offer that's going on where he gets 5% off.



"With 3Dstuffmaker's affiliate program we are inviting more and more affiliates to know about 3DStuffmaker with a win - win offer. This program offers great rewards right from the start of the program and more bonus incentives are offered for exceptional performance. This is a very good business opportunity for affiliate marketers, states - Please Insert name here, CEO of 3DStuffmaker."



For more information on joining the affiliate program, please sign up at the link below:

http://www.iprint-technologies.com/test/index.php?route=affiliate/login



About 3DStuffmakers

3DStuffmakers was started in the year 2011, by Robert Grosche, Veit Grosche and Bill Besim. 3D Stuff maker was a vision of Robert Grosche from the very beginning of his career in the technological industry. The company is based on a strong commitment to customer service. He wanted to create a company that surpasses people’s expectations of customer service.



Contact Details:



Company: 3D Stuff Maker

Contact Person: Robert Grosche

Address: 476 High Street, Penrith, NSW 2750, AU

Email ID: sales@3dstuffmaker.com

Phone No: +61280912050

Website: http://www.3dstuffmaker.com/