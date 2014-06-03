3dstuffshare.com - An Outstanding Online Space to Acquire Free .stl Files

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- 3dstuffshare.com was established as a division to iPrint Technologies, a dedicated international company that is interested in sharing and bringing to the world the latest in 3D printing technology. With the help of 3dstuffshare.com, it aspires to offer millions of innovators, hobbyists, and others a great online community to share their various 3D experiences. It also has another division that is an online shopping website called as the ‘3Dstuffmaker.com’ that offers an exclusive range of high quality 3D printers manufactured by iPrint Technologies. With the help of 3Dstuffmaker interested individuals can get their hands on 3D printers of their choice and specifications and with 3Dstuffshare they get a virtual platform to share the creations they develop from the 3D printers.



The main highlights of 3Dstuffshare.com are as follows:-



-An exclusive online community for 3D printing enthusiasts

-Learn and exchange innovative ideas

-Users can upload or download .stl files

-The 3D printer users can share designs for 3D printing

-Helpful for new 3D printer users to start off with



Free .stl files is of great benefit to everyone who is interested in 3D printing. In simple terms, .stl file is a format that is used by stereolithography software to create and develop 3D models on 3D stereolithography machines or 3D printers. Getting it for free from a community that is made up of 3D printer enthusiasts, it helps the creativity fly to another level altogether.



The functioning of this interesting platform is simple that enables people to share 3D experiences wherein one can easily upload or download .stl files under the various product categories available ranging from architecture to arts and crafts to jewelry and toys. One can learn simple CAD system and newbies can obtain knowledge about 3D printing from Mrs. Kerry. The platform also enables a feature through which 3Dstuffshare will get the designer’s idea printed. The advanced features can be explored with the finest rhino CAD systems.



About iPrint Technologies

Started in the year 2011, iPrint Technologies is a global company that is committed to and interested in imparting knowledge about the advancements in the 3D printing technology available today. The main goal of the company is to help make 3D printing better, faster, and simpler in order to make it accessible to people from across the globe. They have successfully started working towards their goal with their two innovative ventures including 3D stuffmaker and 3D stuffshare.



Media Contact

Company : iPrint Technologies

Contact Person : Robert Grosche

Address : PO BOX 4628, Nambour, QLD 4560, AU

Email: sales@3dstuffmaker.com

Phone: +61280912050

http://www.iPrint-technologies.com/