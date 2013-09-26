3gHR Launches a Free Web-Based Team Effectiveness Assessment "TeamMatters"

Oxfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- When was the last time you sat in a team meeting at work and wondered “what’s it all about?” For some of us it may be because we are unclear about what we actually meant to be doing, others may feel left outside of cliques, or frustrated by the political positioning or preening of colleagues keen to impress the boss.



As organisations become increasingly complex deploying matrix management practices and ever more off-shoring they have become increasingly dependent of the effectiveness of teams. And yet anyone who works in a team knows they are often less than effective with personalities and egos disrupting collaboration and dissipating energy.



We all know that it is possible for teams deliver “greater than the sum of the parts” performance. However it is their capacity to collaborate, rather than the capabilities of the individual members, that determines success.



Over the last 12 years 3gHR has worked with 100’s of management teams across the globe, and in doing so have developed a unique insight into what enables and what blocks effective collaboration. “You would never find a professional sports team that leaves team effectiveness to chance” says Scott Chambers of 3gHR, “and yet time and time again business professionals do exactly that.”



“Part of the problem is knowing where to start.” continues Scott, “Often the leaders of teams feel threatened by the suggestion that the team could perform better. But, as we always say – you don’t have to be ill to get better.”



To help organisations and managers quickly diagnose what might be blocking team effectiveness 3gHR has launched a free web-based team assessment ‘TeamMatters©’.



“TeamMatters© will help you quickly see below the surface of your team.” Scott explains. “It allows you to appraise the team through a number of key performance dimensions. This means you can target performance improvement and address the priority behaviours that are holding you back.”



The free report includes an Executive Summary highlighting the relative strengths and weaknesses of the team, a useful insight for any manger interested in concentrating improvement efforts in the right area.



About 3gHR

3gHR is a leading Training and Development Consultancy based in Reading. 3gHR has been running Management and Leadership Development and Executive Coaching programmes globally for the past 12 years and has built up an enviable network of clients which include TomTom, HSBC, Taylor Wimpey and TalkTalk.



For further information please contact Andrew Adams, Sales Director on 0118 384 2093



Website: www.3ghr.com/team-matters