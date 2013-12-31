Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 3M Health Care Ltd. - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

3M Health Care Ltd. - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.

- Key manufacturing facilities A list of key manufacturing facilities of the company.



Highlights



3M Health Care Ltd. (3M Health Care), is a medical device company. It manufactures and markets medical and oral care products, drug delivery and health information systems. Its major products and services include auscultation and diagnostic products; Cavilon skin care products, clinical coding software, casting tape and splinting products, dentistry and orthodontic devises; drug delivery systems; filtration solutions, food safety testing and monitoring products; health information systems; infection prevention products; Ultrathon insect repellents, critical and chronic care solutions; Littmann stethoscopes and veterinary products, among others.



3M Health Care Ltd. Key Recent Developments



Jan 17, 2013: Novation Awards Endomechanical And Wound Closure Agreements To Suppliers

May 17, 2012: DoD Awards Sole-Source Provider Agreement To 3M Littmann Stethoscopes

Feb 03, 2012: London High Court Affirms 3M Legal Victory; Awards Company Litigation Fees And Costs



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



Companies Mentioned



3M Health Care Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147950/3m-health-care-ltd-strategic-swot-analysis-review.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###