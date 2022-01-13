3M Investors Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced an update in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in 3M Company (NYSE: MMM).



On July 29, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against3M Company over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claimed that the defendants failed to disclose the extent of the Company's exposure to legal liability associated with 3M's most lucrative product offerings: man-made chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS"). The plaintiff alleges that while publicly denying that PFAS cause harm to humans and the environment, defendants concealed and misrepresented, that 3M's vast internal evidence dating back decades confirming that PFAS are toxic (which was first publicly revealed in February 2018 by Minnesota's Attorney General), that 3M's decades-long history of suppressing negative information and/or damaging data about PFAS, and that 3M's legal exposure to state, county, and local governments and individuals around the country as a result of its knowledge and intentional concealment of the toxic harm caused by the use of PFAS.



On December 19, 2019, a consolidated amended complaint was filed.



On December 3, 2020, the Court issued an Order transferring the case to the District of Minnesota.



On January 15, 2021, the Defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the consolidated amended Complaint.



On September 30, the Court issued an Order granting Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.



