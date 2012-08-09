"3M Medical Device Company Intelligence Report" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Espicom Business Intelligence, "3M Medical Device Company Intelligence Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- 3M is a global diversified technology company with a market presence in six business segments: Health Care; Industrial and Transportation; Display and Graphics; Consumer and Office; Safety, Security and Protection Services; and Electro and Communications. The company has operations in more than 60 countries and its products are sold in nearly 200 countries worldwide. The group employs more than 80,000 people worldwide.
The Health Care division serves markets that include medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, and health information systems. Products and services provided to these and other markets include medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug-delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, food safety products and health information systems.
At the time of writing, 3M Health Care operated through the following lines of business:
Medical: Infection Prevention
Medical: Skin and Wound Care
3M Littmann Stethoscopes
Medical Supplies & OEM Products
Health Information Systems
Oral Care: Dental (3M ESPE)
Oral Care: Orthodontics (3M Unitek)
Food Safety (Microbiology)
Drug Delivery Systems
Veterinary Products (Animal Care).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report does not include details on 3M's Food Safety and Veterinary operations.
In the year ended 31st December 2011, 3M Health Care reported sales of US$5,031 million, which represented 17% of the 3M group's total revenue.
3M's competitors in the wound care market include Smith & Nephew, Kinetic Concepts, ConvaTec and Coloplast. In the health information systems market, 3M's principal rivals are Agfa, GE Healthcare, Siemens and Philips. In the dental and orthodontic sector, 3M competes with Prestige Dental, Kerr Dentistry, Dentsply and Patterson Dental. In the drug-delivery market, Respironics and Novosis are the main competitors faced by 3M.
This company report provides
Overview Key contact information
Introduction to the company and its current activities
Summary of its financial performance
Who are the company's major competitors?
Key recent events in an "at a glance" format
Financial Review Current year and annual financial data, including revenue breakdowns by product area and geographic region (if available)
Table providing in-depth five-year financial analysis
Employee data, including breakdown by company division and geographic location
Strategic Focus
Investigates the company's aims and its areas of focus
Products
Core product areas, key brands, product approvals and launches
Research and Development How much has been invested in R&D?
Where is the research based?
What alliances and agreements does the company have and with whom?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Regulatory Intelligence on Medical Device Recalls - Ineffective Process Control, Defects in Design of Device, Software or Other Components are the Major Reasons for Recall
- Boston Scientific Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Hitachi Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Kinetic Concepts Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Johnson & Johnson Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- St Jude Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Toshiba Medical Systems Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Terumo Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Getinge Medical Device Company Intelligence Report
- Smith & Nephew Medical Device Company Intelligence Report