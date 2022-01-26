$3M Raised for Fin Tech Investment Platform Angelhub

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2022 -- The tech investment platform Angelhub has secured new funding to accelerate its deployment in tech companies, expand the corporate partnership ecosystem of its sister company Whub, and drive growth on a global level. In total, the platform has managed to raise $3 million from Animoca Brands and its existing investor Kharis Capital. Animoca Brands is based in Hong Kong and is focused on improving democratisation of investment in blockchain companies. The partnership between Angelhub and Animoca Brands is designed to help generate a higher volume of blockchain investment opportunities through the platform. Investment is going to be directed at enterprises in the metaverse, in particular, as well as NFT and digital infrastructure. Angelhub has positioned itself at the cutting edge of investing and makes it possible for investors from all over the world to pour their cash into highly vetted tech companies. The recent raise will enable the platform to create even more blockchain investment opportunities.



"2021 has been a welcome respite from the upheaval caused by social unrest followed closely by the global pandemic," commented Abimanu Jeyakumar, Head of Selby Jennings, North Asia. "This year across the region we have seen banks reach record trading revenues. 2021 showed the resilience and importance of the financial services industry across North Asia and we have incredibly positive sentiments when looking at ahead for 2022."



