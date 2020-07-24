3Mates Games Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its All-New Tabletop Gaming Accessory

Parmelia, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- 3Mates Games is a Perth based Australian company that specializes in making high quality board game accessories for the board game lovers around the world. The company has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to introduce its upcoming dice tray called Dragons Nest. The dice tray primarily features a regular folding dice tray but with a twist, and the company is welcoming board game fans worldwide for their generous pledges and donations for the campaign.



"Dragons Nest features a waterproof folding dice tray, with custom artwork from Gloomhaven and Frosthaven artist, Alexandr Elichev." Said the spokesperson of 3Mates Games, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Alexandr is recognized industry wide for his work in providing illustrations for popular games such as Gloomhaven and Frosthaven.



In addition, the tray featured in this campaign is 3mm thick and uses a waterproof fabric with sublimation printing to both sides. Moreover, 2 different sets of metal dice are also available in this campaign, while each set consists of 7 metal dice, which is perfect for any tabletop role playing game. Furthermore, each set comes with its own bag, and these dice complement the overall design, which is already creating a major buzz in the gaming circles.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/3matesgames/dragons-nest and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the manufacturing and distribution of this accessory. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of AU$ 8,100, and 3Mates Games is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers from around the world with international shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About 3Mates Games

3Mates Games is an emerging Perth based company that is committed to manufacturing high quality board games as well as board game accessories. The company focuses on creating and promoting new and unique products, and it has recently introduced its all-new upcoming gaming accessory called Dragons Nest via Kickstarter in a recently launched crowdfunding campaign.



Contact:

Contact Person: Stephen Ripamonti

Company: 3Mates Games

City: Parmelia

State: Western Australia

Country: Australia

Phone: 0415264710

Email: 3matesgames@ozemail.com.au

Website: www.3matesgames.com.au