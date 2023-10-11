NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the major key players profiled in the study are :

A.N. DeringerInc (United States), CBT Inc (United States), DSC Logistics (United States), DSW Distribution CentersInc (United States), Hanover Logistics (United States), Burris Logistics (United States), FedEx Corporation (United States), H&M Bay Inc (United States), Keller Logistics Group (United States), ChoptankTransport Inc (United States), ITS Logistics (United States), Phoenix Logistics (India), Kenco (United States), Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany), DB Schenker (Germany), Others.



Scope of the Report of 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics:

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) in cold chain logistics refers to the outsourcing of temperature-sensitive supply chain and logistics services to specialized third-party providers. Cold chain logistics specifically involves the transportation, warehousing, and distribution of products that require temperature control and maintenance throughout the entire supply chain, typically within a specified temperature range (often refrigerated or frozen). These services are critical for industries like food and pharmaceuticals, where products must be kept at controlled temperatures to ensure their safety, quality, and effectiveness.



Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Convenience Food among Millennials



Opportunities:

Increasing Applications in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry



Market Drivers:

Rapid Growing Adoption for Fast Track Assistance



Challenges:

3PL Cold chain logistics is a complex problem because of the multiple nodes and parties involved in moving chilled or frozen goods.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Transportation Mode (Airways, Waterways, Roadways), Service (Picking, Storage, Retrieval System, Shipping System, Others), By Operation Type (Domestics, International)



On 27, 2021 DSV Panalpina had acquired Agility's Global Integrated Logistics Business. Furthermore, agility has become the second-largest shareholder in DSV with an approximate 8% stake in the combined company. The main aim for acquisition is to expand business across various business verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



