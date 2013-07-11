3PL RFID Deployment Critical Technology for Portal Strategy According to Ultriva

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Ultriva can leverage its infrastructure to eliminate manual intervention at the receiving dock. High volume manufacturers who receive truckloads of materials from 3PL warehouses, even with barcode scanning, can be challenged with warehouse users not keeping up with the speed of material flow.



Ultriva enables 3PL warehouses to print labels with radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags instead of barcoded labels. Ultriva’s RFID server can receive the entire truckload of material as the truck pulls in at the dock. The receipts of these individual boxes or pallets can then be automatically updated in to their business systems. The benefits for the customers include productivity improvement through reduction of labor and accuracy and timeliness of material availability.



The RFID feature can now be extended to the suppliers as well. Suppliers can print the RFID labels and attach it to the box, palette or container. The shop floor readers can be placed in strategic locations (receiving, inspection, point of use etc.) then the entire replenishment process can be automated with no manual intervention leading to a true “Consumption Driven Replenishment” to facilitate “Demand Driven Manufacturing.”



Ultriva’s customer, Ingersoll Rand’s Trane Residential division, was quoted in CSMCP’s Supply Chain Quarterly Newsletter regarding their deployment of Ultriva’s RFID technology. Mike Smith of IR’s Tyler, Texas plant considers RFID tags to be critical technology for his company’s overall portal strategy with their suppliers. Smith commented, “If you’re looking for velocity, inventory turns, and cash flow, then RFID is what you have to consider.”



About Ultriva

Ultriva empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter @Ultriva.



