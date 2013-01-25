3PRIME Announces Completion of Spark Modern Fire Website and Mobile Website Design

Hamden, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- 3-Prime.com, a CT web design company, specializes in web site hosting, design and management, domain and advertisement brokering, search engine optimization and pay per click consulting. They have generated unique, functional and user friendly web sites for a number of well known clients. As an example of their ingenuity and creativity, 3PRIME is proud to announce the recent launch of their revamped web site for Spark Modern fires.



Ryan Turner, co-owner of 3PRIME stated, "Our company, in business since 2005, manages web pages and networks of web sites, builds new sites and modules on existing sites and manages the online portion of businesses large and small. We are web contractors, able to tap into a group of internal and external experts in order to define, implement and track business solutions, earning new customers using the most relevant methods available."



"We use time-tested natural SEO, email marketing, social network strategies and whatever opportunity is presented by a niche website that caters to the target audience of our clients," Turner continued, "Our background is in web development, design and server management. That is where we got our start, but as the demands of our clients grew, we expanded our expertise and grew along with the online industry. We offer managed web hosting for customers who want timely and effective response to their email and website questions, and we update dozens of websites every day. Clients today want more than just a web page designer. They want an all in one company to handle their design, email and advertising management, search engine optimization and any other web site needs they may have. That is exactly what we aim to be."



3PRIME also offers affordable mobile web site design, set up, management and other related services, allowing their clientele to benefit from the constantly growing number of smart phone users throughout the United States and world wide. Turner explained, "With more than one hundred million smart phone user in the United States alone, small businesses and large corporations alike are afforded unlimited growth and customer potential from an inspired, well designed mobile friendly web site. SparkFires.com made use of flash to display all of their product information and demonstration videos. As a small business based in Connecticut, it was critical that their website would be fully accessible to users on mobile devices, which made up as much as 30% of their audience according to Google Analytics. 3PRIME took all the existing content out of flash and implemented a Wordpress based website with extensive use of JavaScript to offer nearly the same visual experience as was being offered in Flash."



About 3PRIME

3PRIME, LLC. approaches the broad field of Internet Marketing and Web Development with Professional expertise and unrivaled Dedication for Success. Employing a wide range of technical competencies, they are determined to make their clients' businesses thrive. At 3PRIME, a meaningful experience for the end-user is of the utmost importance. They are open with the technologies that are employed in their work, and hope that their reputation for customer service and positive results provides an international consortium of affiliation.