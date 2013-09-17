3PRIME Builds New Website for ScottInsurance.com

Hamden, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- 3PRIME recently completed work on a new site for Stratford, CT based ScottInsurance.com. The new site was made in order to provide the personnel at Scott Insurance, as well as their customers, with an easier to use, more dynamic website. "We set out to create a website for Scott Insurance that from a design stand point was vibrant and welcoming and from a functionality standpoint was easier and more meaningful to interact with," says Cornel Boudria, co-owner of 3PRIME.



3PRIME relaunched ScottInsurance.com as a Wordpress site to give users greater access to content management tools. On the new site customers will be able to contact Scott Insurance through the quick contact forms 3PRIME set up. These messages as well as other information, will be stored in their new database. In addition to structuring the new site and working with the clients existing hosting platform, 3PRIME implemented new SEO friendly architecture and provided content writing services for the new site.



Following the launch of the website, 3PRIME will be engaged with blogging and social media postings on behalf of the company. By providing efficient and effective promotional services, 3PRIME will help Scott Insurance gain greater visibility in search engines and improve their reach in the local insurance marketplace.



About 3PRIME

3PRIME, LLC., is a CT web design firm located in Hamden. They approach the broad field of internet marketing and web development with professional expertise and an unrivaled dedication to success. Employing a wide range of technical competencies, they are determined to make their clients' businesses thrive. At 3PRIME, a meaningful experience for the end-user is of the utmost importance. They are open with the technologies that are employed in their work, and do everything in their power to establish meaningful and long lasting relationships with their clients. For more information about 3PRIME please visit 3-PRIME.com.



About Scott Insurance

Scott Insurance is a local family owned and operated business which has been based in Stratford Connecticut since 1949. Their mission is to provide a broad range of insurance products which meet the needs of their customers. They provide business insurance, personal insurance needs such as homeowners insurance, auto and more. They pride themselves on superior protection and fair prices backed by superior customer service.



Contact Information:

3PRIME, LLC

2911 Dixwell Avenue

Hamden, CT 06518

sales@3-prime.com

203-789-8229

http://www.3-prime.com