3PRIME Launches New Site for Precision Cutting Services

Hamden, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- CT web design company, 3PRIME, has recently completed work on a revamped website for Precision Cutting Services. Precision Cutting Services is a full service tree cutting and landscaping company. They provide services such as tree removal, tree cutting, stump grinding, masonry and more. The company is based out of New Haven, CT with several other locations established throughout southern Connecticut. They commissioned 3PRIME to produce a website that better displayed the company's commitment to customer service and excellence. To this end, the new site provides their customers with additional aid, such as their CT emergency preparedness resources page, where the company provides several helpful tips for preparing a property for severe weather.



In their design of the new website 3PRIME focused on creating an improved space in which to display the services that Precision Cutting provides. The new website features large, full color pictures, expanded pages and a new quote form. The quote form allows site visitors to get a free estimate for any number of Precision Cutting services, such as the removal of dead trees or evaluations of at risk trees. To receive a free estimate a potential customer spends about a minute filling out the quote form which is prominently displayed on the home page. The new site was also remade on the Wordpress platform. That means the management at Precision Cutting Services can easily update the content of the site as they see fit.



About 3PRIME

3PRIME, LLC. approaches the broad field of Internet Marketing and Web Development with professional expertise and an unrivaled dedication to success. Employing a wide range of technical competencies, they are determined to make their clients' businesses thrive. At 3PRIME, a meaningful experience for the end-user is of the utmost importance. They are open with the technologies that are employed in their work, and do everything in their power to establish meaningful and long lasting relationships with their clients. For more information about 3PRIME please visit 3-Prime.com.



About Precision Cutting Services

Precision Cutting Services is a fully licensed and insured, comprehensive landscaping company. It is a locally owned and operated business with an "A" rating with the Better Business Bureau.



Contact Information:

3PRIME, LLC

2911 Dixwell Avenue

Hamden, CT 06518

sales@3-prime.com

203-789-8229

http://www.3-prime.com