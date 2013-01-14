3rd Annual Gluten Free Award Winners Announced

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- The Winners of the 3rd Annual Gluten Free Awards have started to be announced. With over 20,000 votes from the gluten-free community, this year’s Gluten Free Awards has been one of the most successful and competitive in the short history of the Gluten Free Awards.



Founded in 2010, the Gluten Free Awards at GFreek.com is the premier award honoring outstanding gluten free products, organizations, and services. Winners represent the best work of the most respected gluten free non-profits, food producers, bloggers, and authors in the world.



For the second consecutive year, GFreek.com has opened up the awards to its members for category selection and nominations. Once the GFA categories and nominations are finalized, voting responsibility is then given to the general public. Every Gluten Free Award Winner has been selected by the gluten-free community.



This year’s Winners include brands, companies and organizations of all sizes, from large multinational companies to small micro businesses. A sample of Winners include: KIND Healthy Snacks, Udi's Gluten Free Foods, Pamela’s Products, The Walt Disney Company, Craft Brew Alliance, Glutino Food Group, Cable News Network (CNN), Nature Made, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, General Mills, Inc., San-J International, Inc., Celiac Disease Foundation, Blue Diamond Growers, P.F. Chang's China Bistro, Inc., and Celiac.com.



This year’s 25+ categories ranged from The Best Gluten Free Beer to The Best Gluten Free Website with the ever popular categories; Best Gluten Free Bread, Best Gluten Free Cracker, and Best Gluten Free Accommodating National Restaurant Chain.



To view the complete list of categories and award winners for the 3rd Annual Gluten Free Awards, please visit GFreek.com or pick up the March-April edition of Delight Gluten-Free Magazine.



About GFreek.com

G Freek has over 30+ active members making nominations for the best gluten-free products, services and organizations. The Gluten-Free Award Members are the backbone of the gluten free industry. They are the VPs, bloggers, chefs, small business owners, large business owners, parents and others that drive our industry forward and set the bar of excellence high. G Freek started as a small family business designed to provide the gluten free community with unbiased, consumer driven data. Josh and Jayme Schieffer (Founders) are parents of a child that has Celiac Disease. After their son’s diagnosis they gutted the fridge and pantry of gluten containing products and went to the health food store to re-stock. Josh and Jayme soon realized how expensive some of the food was and how awful it tasted. On the other hand, some products tasted great and cost little to no more than their gluten containing counterparts. Josh and Jayme struggled to find a single resource containing unbiased opinions about gluten free products and services so they developed The Gluten Free Awards. Josh has now been diagnosed with Celiac Disease and is on a mission to make life easier for those who get diagnosed and/or are intolerant to gluten.



