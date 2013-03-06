3rd Annual Gluten Free Award Winners Announcement

Terrell, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- The Winners of the 3rd Annual Gluten Free Awards are published. With over 20,000 votes from the gluten-free community, this year’s Gluten Free Awards has been one of the most successful and competitive in the short history of the Gluten Free Awards.



Founded in 2010, the Gluten Free Awards at GFreek.com is the premier award honoring outstanding gluten free products, organizations, and services. Winners represent the best work of the most respected gluten free non-profits, food producers, bloggers, and authors in the world.



For the third consecutive year, GFreek.com has opened up the awards to its members for category selection and nominations. Once the GFA categories and nominations are finalized, voting responsibility is then given to the general public.



Every Gluten Free Award Winner has been selected by the gluten-free community.



The 3rd Annual Gluten Free Award Winners:



Best Gluten Free Awareness Event: Wolf Blitzer: CNN - Gluten Free Segment

Best Gluten Free Beer: Omission Beer

Best Gluten Free Blog: Gluten-Free Girl

Best Gluten Free Bread Mix: Bob's Red Mill Bread Mix

Best Gluten Free Breakfast On-The-Go: Udi's Muffin Tops

Best Gluten Free Cold Cereal: Honey Nut Rice Chex

Best Gluten Free Comfort Food: Amy's Gluten-Free Mac and Cheese

Best Gluten Free Cook Book: The Gloriously Gluten Free Cookbook

Best Gluten Free Cosmetic Brand: Red Apple Lipstick

Best Gluten Free Cracker: Blue Diamond Nut Thins

Best Gluten Free Dessert Mix: Pamela's Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix

Best Gluten Free Frozen Pancake & Waffles: Van's Gluten Free Waffles

Best Gluten Free Frozen Pizza: Glutino

Best Gluten Free Magazine: Delight Gluten Free Magazine

Best Gluten Free Mobile App: Find Me Gluten Free

Best Gluten Free National Restaurant Chain: P.F. Changs

Best Gluten Free Non-Profit Organization: Celiac Disease Foundation

Best Gluten Free Pancake & Waffle Mix: Pamela's Pancake Mix

Best Gluten Free Pasta: Tinkyada

Best Gluten Free Ready Made Bread: Udi's

Best Gluten Free Ready Made Dessert: Pamela's Cheesecake

Best Gluten Free Sauce: San-J Organic Tamari Soy Sauce

Best Gluten Free Snack Bar: KIND Healthy Snack Bars

Best Gluten Free Social Site: Facebook

Best Gluten Free Supplements: Nature Made MINIs

Best Gluten Free Vacation Destination: Disney World, USA

Best Gluten Free Website: Celiac.com



About GFreek.com

G Freek started as a small family business designed to provide the gluten free community with unbiased, consumer driven data. Josh and Jayme Schieffer (Founders) are parents of a child that has Celiac Disease. After their son’s diagnosis they gutted the fridge and pantry of gluten containing products and went to the health food store to re-stock. Josh and Jayme soon realized how expensive some of the food was and how awful it tasted. On the other hand, some products tasted great and cost little to no more than their gluten containing counterparts. Josh and Jayme struggled to find a single resource containing unbiased opinions about gluten free products and services so they developed The Annual Gluten Free Awards. Josh has now been diagnosed with Celiac Disease and is on a mission to make life easier for those who get diagnosed and/or are intolerant to gluten. The Gluten-Free Award winners are the backbone of the gluten free industry. They are the VPs, bloggers, chefs, small business owners, large business owners, parents and others that drive our industry forward and set the bar of excellence high.



