3rd Annual Gluten Free Award Winners Announcement

The Winners of the 3rd Annual Gluten Free Awards are published. With over 20,000 votes from the gluten-free community, this year's Gluten Free Awards has been one of the most successful and competitive in the short history of the Gluten Free Awards.
Founded in 2010, the Gluten Free Awards at GFreek.com is the premier award honoring outstanding gluten free products, organizations, and services. Winners represent the best work of the most respected gluten free non-profits, food producers, bloggers, and authors in the world.
For the third consecutive year, GFreek.com has opened up the awards to its members for category selection and nominations. Once the GFA categories and nominations are finalized, voting responsibility is then given to the general public.
Every Gluten Free Award Winner has been selected by the gluten-free community.
The 3rd Annual Gluten Free Award Winners:
Best Gluten Free Awareness Event: Wolf Blitzer: CNN - Gluten Free Segment
Best Gluten Free Beer: Omission Beer
Best Gluten Free Blog: Gluten-Free Girl
Best Gluten Free Bread Mix: Bob's Red Mill Bread Mix
Best Gluten Free Breakfast On-The-Go: Udi's Muffin Tops
Best Gluten Free Cold Cereal: Honey Nut Rice Chex
Best Gluten Free Comfort Food: Amy's Gluten-Free Mac and Cheese
Best Gluten Free Cook Book: The Gloriously Gluten Free Cookbook
Best Gluten Free Cosmetic Brand: Red Apple Lipstick
Best Gluten Free Cracker: Blue Diamond Nut Thins
Best Gluten Free Dessert Mix: Pamela's Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix
Best Gluten Free Frozen Pancake & Waffles: Van's Gluten Free Waffles
Best Gluten Free Frozen Pizza: Glutino
Best Gluten Free Magazine: Delight Gluten Free Magazine
Best Gluten Free Mobile App: Find Me Gluten Free
Best Gluten Free National Restaurant Chain: P.F. Changs
Best Gluten Free Non-Profit Organization: Celiac Disease Foundation
Best Gluten Free Pancake & Waffle Mix: Pamela's Pancake Mix
Best Gluten Free Pasta: Tinkyada
Best Gluten Free Ready Made Bread: Udi's
Best Gluten Free Ready Made Dessert: Pamela's Cheesecake
Best Gluten Free Sauce: San-J Organic Tamari Soy Sauce
Best Gluten Free Snack Bar: KIND Healthy Snack Bars
Best Gluten Free Social Site: Facebook
Best Gluten Free Supplements: Nature Made MINIs
Best Gluten Free Vacation Destination: Disney World, USA
Best Gluten Free Website: Celiac.com
About GFreek.com
G Freek started as a small family business designed to provide the gluten free community with unbiased, consumer driven data. Josh and Jayme Schieffer (Founders) are parents of a child that has Celiac Disease. After their son’s diagnosis they gutted the fridge and pantry of gluten containing products and went to the health food store to re-stock. Josh and Jayme soon realized how expensive some of the food was and how awful it tasted. On the other hand, some products tasted great and cost little to no more than their gluten containing counterparts. Josh and Jayme struggled to find a single resource containing unbiased opinions about gluten free products and services so they developed The Annual Gluten Free Awards. Josh has now been diagnosed with Celiac Disease and is on a mission to make life easier for those who get diagnosed and/or are intolerant to gluten. The Gluten-Free Award winners are the backbone of the gluten free industry. They are the VPs, bloggers, chefs, small business owners, large business owners, parents and others that drive our industry forward and set the bar of excellence high.
