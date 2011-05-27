3rd Generation Family Flooring Business, “High Performance Systems” Makes it Big in the Food Industry on a National Level

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2011 -- High Performance Systems have established a reputation in the flooring industry as being one of the most professional and high quality flooring specialists in America. Recently, with their reputation preceding them, they have been invited to take on mass projects for food chains on a national level.



Having successfully completed hundreds of restaurant flooring projects spanning over three generations, a national project of this magnitude seemed like the natural next step for HPS. According to past customers, their level of professionalism and commitment to quality shines through with every project that they take on.



Sam Sacks, Regional Sales of Duraflex, comments: “I had the opportunity to see a floor installed by Carlos in Hopewell Junction, NY. The installation totaled 60,000 square feet of surface area. There were 12 rooms. Coordination was a must as the facility had to stay in operation throughout the installation. They were given access to 50% of each room at a time. Once installed and cured IBM moved the inventory from one side to another. Anthony Pulitano, building manager used the term "Fantastic" when referencing Mr. Mejia. According to Anthony he actually pushed the IBM people to get the project done within their own time frame. The project was completed well ahead of schedule, NICE WORK.”



Basing their business around environmentally friendly alternatives, HPS specializes in all areas of flooring including epoxy flooring, seamless flooring, chemical resistant flooring, industrial flooring, self leveling underlayment, epoxy floors, epoxy floor coatings, and any variety of flooring a business may need that will last them through years of punishment and abuse.



According to past clients it is their attention to detail and customer service that sets HPS apart from other flooring specialists. As a nationally run business, the family has to rely on the strength of their staff to translate the work ethic and professionalism that comes with the HPS name: “We as a company value education and to that extent we are constantly pursuing continuing education for our staff to maintain that cutting edge approach to our client's needs.”



Today, HPS has made a name for themselves as the leader in high quality industrial flooring. According to the owners, expanding to a national level is a job that they’re ready for. They intend to further grow their family run business based on the same principles that started it- with hard work and a sincere commitment to customer service.



