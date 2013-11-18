3rd Quarter 2013 Labour Statistics for South Africa

Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- The QLFS, Quarterly Labour Force Survey, is a survey that is conducted by Statistics South Africa. Its mission is to gather data on the South Africa labor market activities for people whose ages lie between 15 and above.



Between the second quarter and the third quarter in 2013, the number of people that are employed increased by a margin of about 308 000 while those who are not employed went down by 114,000 which showed an increase for those coming into the labor force by a margin of 194,000 in the labor force.



The report also indicated that the formal sector contributed to the positive increase in employment by 314,000 while private households also did contribute by 39,000 respectively. On the other hand, there was a decrease in employment numbers in the informal sector by 39,000 and also in agriculture which showed a decrease by 6,000 persons.



As a result of the decline by 125,000 of discouraged work seekers, the not economically active population also decreased by 82 000 persons while the remainder of the not economically active group increased by 43 000.



In the third quarter, there was some good news where employment was shown to have increased to reach 14 million. The report further added that both output and jobs have generally on an increase in the recent years but its only in this third quarter in 2013 have the has the level of employment reached the 2008 peak.



However, the working age population has increased by 2,3 million since the peak in employment. This resulted in a decline in the percentage of South Africans aged 15-64 with jobs (the absorption rate1) from 45,0% in Q4: 2008 to 41,9% in Q3: 2013.



In regards to the largest employers, Trade, Community and social services and Finance and other business services took the top spots with a combined share of 57.5%, and quarter-to-quarter job gains in these industries were 100 000, 96 000 and 92 000 respectively.



Looking at the unemployment rate based on the sexes, the unemployment rate for women remained higher than that of men. Other interesting stats to take note were that Free State province led as the largest province with unemployment at a rate at 34% and the North West province led with the highest rate of unemployment of youths aged between 15-18 36,6%.



About Intenshipsa.com

http://internshipsa.com was a site that was set up to cater to the needs of people that are looking for internship vacancies in South Africa. The sites lists different internship offers as they are released by various organizations and companies in South Africa.



Media Contact

Gerald Kanyingi Njuguna

Gillfillan House, Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi, Kenya

Telephone: +254 222 4950

Email: geraldnjuguna@gmail.com

Website: http://internshipsa.com