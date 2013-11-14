4 Benefits to Choose LEDs Lighting from Aoming Electronic Co.,Ltd.

Xiamen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LEDs, as we know, are lamps that radiate a kind of solid-state lighting, which is more efficient and long lasting than incandescent and fluorescent lights we have been using every day. Different from traditional lights that is comprised by filaments in glass bulbs, or bulbs that contain noble gases, LED lighting are made of small capsules or lenses in which tiny chips are set on heat-conducting material. It’s a small change that makes LEDs extremely outstanding among thousands of light products.



More Cost-Efficient



LEDs lamps are much small than traditional lamps, usually measuring from 3 to 8mm, so tiny that they can also be used individually. This special quality of LEDs allows them not only to be used as lighting appliances in everyday life, but also in spaces that are too small for other big sized light bulbs. Furthermore, LEDs are able to give off light in a given direction while incandescent and fluorescent bulbs only radiate light to all directions. Speaking from this point, LEDs are more efficient and will save users considerably in the long run.



Longer Lifespan



Typically, the lifetime of a light is the average number of hours before it finally falls into less than 70% initial brightness. Different from traditional light bulbs, which go out when the filament breaks, LEDs fade away gradually. A large number of experiments and facts show that the life of a high-power white LED is 35,000 to 50,000 hours. It’s about 17.5 to 66.6 times the life of an incandescent bulb, 3.5 to 6.25 times that of a compact fluorescent bulb, and 1.2 to 2.5 times that of a linear fluorescent bulb. In other words, LEDs have longer lifetime than any other traditional light bulbs.



Lower Temperatures



Another advantage of LEDs lamps is that they remain cool when they remit light, while other conventional light bulbs give off a lot of heat, sometimes as high as 90% of their energy when working. For example, a compact fluorescent bulb gives off 80% of its energy as heat when it works regularly. Thus, LEDs are very good for factories and plants where low temperatures are prerequisite.



More Invulnerable



Moreover, different from traditional light bulbs, LEDs do not contain any glass constituents, which make LEDs are more invulnerable to vibration or breakage. This features LEDs proper for sports facilities and high-crime locations.



Good LEDs are designed to light up immediately when turned on, provide stable light output during their projected lifetime, no flicker when dimmed or power consummation when turned off, while poor LEDs may not perform as well as expected. Compared to other brands, consumers will know that the price of our LEDs light bulbs is better than other brands, the brightness is greater than other conventional light sources, and the efficiency is improved than any bulbs users’ve met.



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