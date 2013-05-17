4 Easy Ways to Increase Blog Traffic Using Twitter

Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- If you are struggling with the problem of getting more traffic to your website or blog, you should cast a critical glance at your social bookmarking strategies. Are you already using Twitter for the promotion of your website or blog but you haven’t got any success yet? If yes then you need to find out the real problem that is keep tons of traffic away from your blog or website. A great number of bloggers are using Twitter to drive more traffic to their main website or blog. Here are some effective and easy tips that you can use to increase traffic to your blog using Twitter.



1: Build Your Following on Twitter



In order to increase traffic to your blog using Twitter, you need to have a huge following. If you have a small following on Twitter, you need to use those ways that can help you build huge following. For example, you should encourage your followers to re-tweet your tweets, you can buy followers from a reliable service provider, and you can connect your different social media profiles with your Twitter profile to increase your follower base. Another good way to attract more followers is to use interesting tweets.



2: Connect Your RSS Blog Feed With Your Twitter Account



Another very good and easy way to increase traffic to your blog using Twitter account is to link your RSS Blog feed to your Twitter profile. This way, your Twitter followers will be able to read all your latest blog posts. It is a very good way to keep your followers up-to-date about your blogging activities and to attract them toward your blog using Twitter.



3: Run Contests on Your Blog and Promote Them on Twitter



You can increase traffic to your blog using Twitter by running contests on your main blog and by promoting these contests through Twitter. For example, if you are running a writing contest on your blog with an attractive prize, you can tweet about on Twitter. Your Twitter followers will pay attention to it and some of them might want to take part in that contest. For this purpose they will definitely visit your blog or website. In addition to this, you can request them to re-tweet about that contest or any about other promotional campaign that you are running on your blog.



4: Tweet at the Right Time



The best time to tweet is between 1.00 pm and 4.00 pm this is what Twitter experts say. This is the time when there are more people on Twitter and the chances for you to get more traffic to your blog using Twitter are greater during this time. In addition to tweeting at the right time, you should tweet about the most important announcements about your blog on Friday.



On the whole, you can easily increase traffic to your blog using Twitter. However, make sure that you know how to properly use Twitter for driving traffic to your blog.



About TwitterFollowersDeluxe

TwitterFollowersDeluxe.com specializes in Twitter Marketing and Advertising. Our service adds Twitter Followers to your account which allows you to market your brand or talent to thousands of potential customers, partners, or fans. Buying Twitter Followers gives you brand recognition and increases your targeted website traffic.



Contact:

Twitter Followers Deluxe

Baton Rouge, LA

http://twitterfollowersdeluxe.com