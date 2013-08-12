4 Foods That Accelerate Aging and the #1 WORST Food for Skin, Joints, & Blood Sugar

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Due to biochemical reactions in your body that occur with every type of food you eat on a daily basis, some foods age you FASTER than your real age, while other foods that fight aging.



The Top 101 Foods That Right Aging



Eat the wrong foods regularly, and you can look and feel 10 or more years OLDER than your real age (not fun!) but eat the right foods, and over time, you can start to look 5-10 years YOUNGER than your real age.



Three of the processes that go on inside your body that have a MAJOR impact on your rate of aging are called "glycation", "inflammation", and "oxidation". When people talk about aging, they're not just talking about wrinkles on your skin or how thick your hair is they're also talking about factors that you can't see, such as how well your organs function, and whether our joints are degrading.



Yes, fitness expert Mike Geary is sure you'll agree this is much more important than just how you look on the surface and he will show you how to improve BOTH!)



The #1 WORST food for your skin, joints, & blood sugar (beware -- Are you eating this?)



So let's dig right in and find out how your rate of aging can be directly related to the foods you might eat every day, and how to protect yourself.



Food #1 that ages you faster: Wheat (yes, even "whole wheat")



Before you find out why wheat can actually speed up the aging process in your body, let's clarify some simple biochemistry in your body.



This deals with "glycation" in your body, and substances called Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs). These nasty little compounds called AGEs speed up the aging process in your body including damage over time to your organs, your joints, and of course, wrinkled skin.



So with that said, what is one of the biggest factors that increase production of AGEs inside your body? This may surprise you, but high blood sugar levels over time dramatically increase age-accelerating AGEs in your body. This is why type 2 diabetics many times appear that they have not aged well and look older than their real age. But this age-increasing effect is not just limited to diabetics. It can affect everyone.



So, let's get back to how "whole wheat" relates to this.



Here is a little-known fact that's often covered up by the massive marketing campaigns by giant food companies that want you to believe that "whole wheat" is healthy for you but the fact is that wheat contains a very unique type of carbohydrate (not found in other foods) called Amylopectin-A, which has been found in some tests to spike your blood sugar higher than even pure table sugar.



In fact, amylopectin-A (from wheat) raises your blood sugar more than almost any other carbohydrate source on earth based on blood sugar response testing.



This means that wheat-based foods such as breads, bagels, cereals, muffins, and other baked goods often cause much higher blood sugar levels than most other carbohydrate sources. As you know now, the higher your average blood sugar levels are over time, the more AGEs are formed inside your body, which makes you age FASTER.



You've probably heard about the potential health-damaging effects of gluten (also found in wheat) in the news recently, but this blood sugar aspect just covered is not talked about that often, and is yet another reason to reduce or eliminate wheat-based foods in your diet. Your body will thank you by aging slower and looking YOUNGER!



In fact, my own dad, who is in his mid 60's now, just removed 95% of the wheat from his diet about 3 months ago (aside from a little bit on 1 cheat day per week), and he's noticed that his chronic joint pain has completely disappeared! Not only that, he also commented that he's finally lost those "love handles" on his sides that have been plaguing him his entire adult life. All by reducing his wheat intake!



Another problem with wheat-based foods and aging.



As it turns out, baked wheat products contain carcinogenic chemicals called acrylamides that form in the browned portion of breads, cereals, muffins, etc. These carcinogenic acrylamides have been linked in studies to possible increased risk of cancer and accelerated aging. Note that acrylamides are also found in high levels in other browned carbohydrate sources such as french fries or any other browned starchy foods.



Don't worry though. There's a trick that you can use to protect yourself from these carcinogenic acrylamides, and it has to do with eating the RIGHT foods that COUNTERACT damage from these nasty chemicals.



Find the EXACT Foods That Protect Your Body