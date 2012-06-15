4 Horsemen Performance and Champion Oil Saddle up for On-line Sales

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- “It is exciting for Champion Oil to have a distributor that has a focus on on-line sales,” said Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Performance & Racing Products. “4 Horsemen Performance seems to always be on cutting edge in promoting our racing and performance products.”



About 4 Horseman Performance

4 Horseman Performance is a recognized leader in the SouthWest, located in San Antonio, TX. Established in 2008 and specializing in gas and diesel engine performance and parts, 4 Horseman Performance has developed a reputation as the performance center that addresses the customers complete performance needs.



Renowned for increased fuel economy, cutting edge technologies, custom and fabricated parts, racing and street performance, and a complete selection of the major product performance brands. For more information about 4 Horseman Performance visit http://www.4horsemenperformance.com or call 210-618-9050.



About Champion Brands, LLC,

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Brands Performance Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.ChampionsUseChampion.com