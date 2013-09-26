4 Million Downloads in Japan Otaku Romance Games to Be Launched for Global Market

Shibuya-ku, Tokyo -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Arithmetic, a company extremely popular among otaku in Japan, has decided to launch romance games for the international market. Based in Tokyo, Arithmetic is good at developing Smartphone apps in a short time, and it keeps releasing several apps. As it gears up to conquer the international market, it has prepared the English versions of two popular items that are popular in Japan.



As a starter, Arithmetic launched "Naughty Contract Marriage" and "Vampire Darling~My Lover of Darkness".



So far these apps have been downloaded 4 million times. We expect users from all over the world to download our apps. Arithmetic plan to release several apps in the future, ready to provide users who create otaku world culture with attractive apps.



Story:Naughty Contract Marriage



A marriage starts with a contract. This popular romance simulation centers around a contract marriage. A change comes on an ordinary day. The father's company goes bankrupt, and he has to pay his debts.



Then someone far from her ideal proposes a marriage. She finds herself in a difficult situation because of the debts and romance. Then the story continues.



Story:Vampire Darling~My Lover of Darkness~



Forbidden vampire Boys' Love game



"I want you so much···" Vampires hunt for human beings.



Satsuki has a grotesque father. As a half vampire, she has been excluded from other vampires. However, Clay, who leads the vampire tribe, protects her, and the young leader of the werewolf tribe, Shiro, adores her. When a vampire hunter named Ro appears, their relationship takes a drastic turn.



A sad, sweet romance between members of different species. They start a prohibited romance, risking their lives.



Name: "Naughty Contract Marriage"



Price: Free (in-app billing)



iOS: http://a1-82-12-sp.arithgame.jp/rewrite/index.php?rewrite=api/ios_ad_prepare.php&aid=kaigaiios



Android: http://a1-82-11-sp.arithgame.jp/rewrite/index.php?rewrite=adwords/android_ad_access.php&package=jp.arismile.a1a82&aid=kaigaiand



Name: Vampire Darling~My Lover of Darkness~



Price: Free(in-app billing)



iOS: http://a1-94-12-sp.arithgame.jp/rewrite/index.php?rewrite=api/ios_ad_prepare.php&aid=kaigaiios



Android: http://a1-94-11-sp.arithgame.jp/rewrite/index.php?rewrite=adwords/android_ad_access.php&package=jp.arismile.a1a94&aid=kaigaiando



Arithmetic offers the romance game maker engine arismile for free.



As a content platform engine, it has expanded its market share, and we count more than 4 million end users, including companies that use arismile.



Company name

Arithmetic, Inc.

Business Social Media Business, Social Application Business

Founded December 22, 2008

Founder and CEO Yoshitaka Terashima

http://www.arith-metic.jp/en/



Press Contact and Inquiry Asuka Ise email press@arith-metic.jp

Capital 50,000,000 yen

Employees 30 people

Office location

150-0012 Hiroo Complex Building 2F 5-7-35 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku,Tokyo

Telephone +81-3-5422-9710