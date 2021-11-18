4 out of 5 APAC Banks Have Seen Their Fraud Losses Increase

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2021 -- The costs of financial crime continue to rise globally and it often falls to institutions in the banking and financial services sector to bear the brunt of the financial loss. Fraudulent transactions at financial industry organisations can have a huge impact on everything, from business continuity to reputation and share price, whether that fraud is internal or external. Not only that but fraud is on the rise thanks to the wide range of availability of near-instant payment platforms. One survey found that four out of five APAC banks have seen their fraud losses increase. Plus, 22% expect fraud to spike significantly over the coming 12 months. Real-time payment technology is at the heart of the problem, as it provides no time for banks to clear transactions or payments - this is clearly an area where mitigation of risk and advances in technology need a little time to realign.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services sector in Asia Pacific. The firm has extensive expertise in risk management jobs and also specialises in a number of other key fields in the sector, including financial technology, quantitative research and trading, investment management, sales and trading and legal and compliance. With an extensive team in the region that is also part of an international workforce of more than 1,000, Selby Jennings is ideally positioned to support candidates and organisations across the global banking and financial services industry. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures options for all enterprises and the firm has nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals with expertise in areas such as risk management jobs, as well as many other fields across banking and financial services.



Key to success at Selby Jennings has been the emphasis that the business places on people. The firm knows that talent drives growth and has extensive experience in making vital connections that allow organisations across the sector to recruit for resilience and expansion. The same approach is applied internally too - Selby Jennings invests heavily in its own people and also provides best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies for staff to work with. In addition to being part of a global workforce, the firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. These connections, plus the expertise at the firm, and the wealth of experience make it an obvious partner for ambitious organisations and individuals keen to take a career-defining next step. There are currently many roles available via Selby Jennings including Product Manager [Payments Collection], Business Development [Derivatives] and Senior Network Design Engineer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.