4% Penetration: Lucrative Proton Therapy Remains Largely Untapped

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Wide difference between the potential patients for proton therapy and those actually availing it signals at the huge patient population that has been left uncatered. According to the “US Proton Therapy Outlook 2017”, by RNCOS, even though the United States will be home to almost 27 such centers by 2017 a large section of the patient population will be unable to access this therapy. This could be attributed to the uneven dispersion of the upcoming centers, which would leave high incidence states with no center. These areas can serve as hotspots for service providers willing to explore fresh markets.



In our report we have provided a detailed section on market opportunity assessment which provides the various segments potential service providers and vendors may explore to extract benefits from the largely untapped but lucrative market. After a thorough analysis of the market we have deduced various trends, drivers and challenges which will have a major influence on shaping the market.



The report provides an insight to the current and future cancer demographics of US and the various possible causes for such a high incidence. Further, after an exhaustive research we have described in brief the various types of radiation therapies which can be used to treat cancer and their disadvantages. Special attention has been focused on proton therapy and its benefits that make it stand out amidst the conventional treatment options. The study has dedicated a complete chapter on the various components of a proton therapy center and includes aspects ranging from accelerators, delivery, transportation, planning and positioning systems to the human resources required to setup a center.



The report contains all important aspects of market like the current market size, forecasts, readymade account of all the players that are expected to enter the market along with detailed assessment of the competitive landscape making it a must read for Consultants and Companies planning to get in the market.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM631.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- US Proton Therapy Market Analysis to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM465.htm)

- US Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostics - Market Insight (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM450.htm)

- Analysis of Coronary Stent in US (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM489.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm



ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.