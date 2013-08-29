4 Unlimited Free and Low Cost Ways to (SMS) Text Message in Bulk

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Bulk SMS Text messaging is one of the most popular ways to generate leads for your company, bring traffic to your website, and to make announcements to the public, efficiently and effectively for free or at an affordable cost. This Bulk (SMS) Text Messaging Article will show advertisers the cheapest and most effective ways to send Unlimited Bulk (SMS) Text Messages for free or at a low cost.



4 effective ways to (SMS) our use Short Messaging Services to promote your company, build traffic, or make announcements to an unlimited amount of potential clients to generate leads.



1 – Manually Submit Unlimited (SMS) Text Messages - I know advertisers hate the manual text method, but one way to send unlimited text is to manually type and dial each and every text message in your phone. Let's move past this one because everyone hates manually texting and it will take forever if advertisers have a large list of leads. (Free, Depending on your cell phone plan.)



2 - Use Email Marketing to Send Text Message (SMS) to Mobile Phones - Email to send text messages is more of a relief than actually typing in each text message and phone number 1 by 1. Email to text a mobile phone is free, but there are some drawbacks. On the positive side advertisers can send more text messages, on the negative side advertisers will need to know the (SMS) Gateway to each cell phone company before the advertiser can send the text message. Email marketing to send text to a mobile phone is a whole lot better than manually typing in each text message, but email text to mobile can still be time-consuming, but the (SMS) text message services are Free. (Free)



3 - Use a Browser Based Bulk Texting (SMS) Company - Bulk Texting is the new trend of marketing, so Browser Based Companies makes it simple for businesses to send bulk text messages. The prices are pretty good for beginners, but when the SMS list gets above 20,000 the text messaging services can get a little pricy. Eztexting.com or TXT180.com. On the low side, prices are from $9 to $20 per month and advertisers may be able to send 100 to 500 text messages. On the more expensive side, advertisers may pay $100 to $150 per month to send anywhere from 5,000 to 7000 text messages per month or more. To send more than 10k messages per month advertisers must call in. (Fee Based)



4. Use an In-House (SMS) Text Messaging Company - In-house Text Messaging Companies have their text messaging software and servers to Send Unlimited (SMS) Text Messages at a flat fee. MarketingBodz.com has an In-House server for advertiser who would like to Send Unlimited (SMS) Text Messages to consumers for $199 per month; however there is a $569 set up fee for the server Marketing Bodz provide. Marketing Bodz also provide a list of 10,000 cell phone numbers to any zip code in the United States for Free, to subscribers. (Fee Base)



If any other Marketing Specialist can think of other Bulk (SMS) Text Messaging companies or ways to send unlimited text messages that are not mentioned, please imply.



To all Advertisers, think of a message to text to a massive audience to promote your company, generate leads and make money!!!



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