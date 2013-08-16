4 Weight Loss Supplements That Are Really Popular This August Are Featured at Pills-for-Weight-Loss.com

Wells, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- The summer is not exactly the peak weight loss season, but nevertheless there will always be thousands of people looking to lose weight at this time of the year.



Indeed it is clear from looking at many of the websites that sell diet pills, that certain supplements are still very much in demand right now.



Many dieters will know that supplements containing green coffee bean extract, raspberry ketones and garcinia cambogia have exploded in popularity, and it is these supplements that are still the most popular this summer.



With regards to individual products, one of the most popular weight loss pills is the new Garcinia Cambogia supplement from Evolution Slimming. This is because it is high-strength and can help suppress the appetite, block the formation of fat, inhibit the liver's production of cholesterol and reduce cravings by increasing serotonin levels.



Another really popular product is Raspberry Ketone Plus because this product, which really grew in popularity after appearing on Fox News, helps the body break down fat, and contains lots of additional fat-burning ingredients in addition to the raspberry ketones, such as acai berry, african mango, apple cider vinegar, grapefruit, green tea, kelp and resveratrol.



As mentioned above, green coffee bean extract supplements are really popular as well, primarily because the chlorogenic acid that it contains promotes weight loss by slowing the release of glucose into the body after a meal. There are lots of these supplements on the market, but one of the best and most popular ones is this extra strength green coffee pill.



Finally it is noticeable that companies have started combining some of these powerful fat-burning ingredients to create a powerful all-in-one supplement, and one of the top-selling pills right now is Ketone Balance Duo because this includes both raspberry ketones and green coffee bean extract.



About Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com

Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com was created in April 2012 and features some general weight loss articles, as well as reviews of individual diet pills and supplements. It aims to provide helpful advice with regards to which weight loss supplements are the most effective.