4 x Rotacaster Wheels Most Ergonomic on RotaDolly by Rotacaster

TIGHES HILL, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- The Rotatruck Self Supporting Hand Truck is a revolutionary hand trolley that supports the weight of the load so operators do not need to bear the weight. It reduces the risk of workplace injuries caused by manual handling tasks and directly improves productivity. The Rotatruck, also known as the RotaDolly is a self-supporting Supporting Hand Truck which won a Work Cover Safe Work Award for the best solution to an identified workplace health and safety issue.



The 4 x rotacasters are ideal for paved environments. Designed around the revolutionary Rotacaster multi-directional wheel, the Rotatruck's clever design and amazing 360 degree maneuverability makes them faster, easier and safer to use, resulting in direct and immediate increases in productivity.



RotaDolly is available in four different wheel base configurations and a choice of aluminum or a steel frame. Applications for the Rotacaster range from material handling equipment (hand trucks, trolleys, dollies, carts, skates) to shopping carts and luggage; from conveyor transfers, pipe rollers, and other inverted applications to robotics and patient lifts in medical settings.



According to Peter McKinnon, managing director for Rotacaster, “This innovative design can overcome issues associated with trying to move and handle materials. Rotacaster makes manual movement of loads safer, faster and easier. The most important message communicated by safety managers is the concern and need for workplace ergonomic improvements whenever and wherever possible. Especially when workers compensation, lost work days and insurance premiums can be reduced while improving productivity.”



The Rotacaster solution is easily maneuvered around the park without getting stuck on the obstacles the former swivel caster dolly. Follow Rotacaster on Twitter @Rotacaster; contact Rotacaster at www.rotacaster.com.au or via phone: 61 2 4907 8100.



Rotacaster Wheel Ltd.

http://www.rotacaster.com.au

Peter McKinnon, Managing Director

info@rotacaster.com.au

+61 2 4907 8100