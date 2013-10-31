411 PAIN & HOSEA Feed the Hungry and Homeless

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- As the holiday season approaches, people across the country are preparing for exciting family dinners seasoned with special gifts and holiday cheer. However for many of the less fortunate, this season is a reminder of great lack and hardship. Hosea Feed The Hungry and Homeless (HFTH) will once again serve more than 20,000 people during the holiday season, to support individuals and families who may otherwise go hungry or be alone.



For the 44th consecutive year, Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless dinner event series will include serving meals on Thanksgiving, Christmas, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Easter to comfort the less fortunate on the days traditionally reserved for celebration and family gatherings.



The organization will officially kick-off its holiday dinner event series at a 10 a.m. press conference Tuesday, October 29th at the Georgia World Congress Center, located at 85 International Blvd. The press conference will be held outside the Thomas Murphy Ball Room, Ballroom B.



During the press conference, HFTH will introduce their community partners and discuss the numerous outreach events being hosted throughout the season. Representatives from the GeorgiaWorld Congress Center and the Arthur Blank Foundation are slated to speak, in addition to a special check presentation of $15,411 from 411 PAIN @ 1-800-411-PAIN and the Law Offices of Kanner & Pintaluga.



Elisabeth and Afemo Omilami, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of HFTH, respectively, will also share important organization news and informative statistics about the clients they will serve this season.



2013-2014 Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless Events



Tuesday, October 29 - Dinner Series Press Conference

Thursday, November 7 -Great Turkey Drop Off

Tuesday, November 19 - V-103/WAOK Live Remote/Fundraiser

Wednesday, November 27- Thanksgiving Day Dinner Preparation – DeKalb County Jail

Thursday, November 28 - Thanksgiving Day Dinner

Tuesday, December 24 - Christmas Dinner Preparation – DeKalb County Jail

Wednesday, December 25 - Christmas Day Dinner

Monday, January 20 - Martin Luther King Day Dinner

Sunday, April 20 - Easter Dinner



For more information about these events, please call Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless at: 404-755-3353. For media inquiries please contact Quisa Foster, F2 Communications Group 404-418-8532, ext. 2 or email qfoster@f2communicationsgroup.com.



About 411-PAIN

411-PAIN (1-800-411-PAIN) began in 1995 to help victims of motor vehicle collisions and has since grown to serve people nationwide and help them get their lives back on course after a crash. - See more at: http://www.411painatlanta.com/



HOSEA FEED THE HUNGRY AND HOMELESS FAMILY CRISIS CENTER



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