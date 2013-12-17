411 PAIN Teams Up with X102.3, Channel 12 and Operation Hope

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- This year, 411 PAIN along with X102.3, Channel 12 and Operation Hope are hosting the Everyone Counts “The One They Turn To” event! From Monday December 16th until Friday December 20th (10am-6pm) they will be at Walmart (4225 45th Street in West Palm Beach) collecting toys and other donations to give to unfortunate families in Palm Beach. Items such as bikes, clothing, books, and toys will be accepted every day until the truck is full.



After all of the donations are collected there will be an event held on Saturday December 21st at Dan Calloway Park where over 800 families will be given all the donations from Operation Hope.



About Operation Hope

Operation Hope was founded in 1989 to extend a hand to homeless individuals and families who need help in troubled times. Our mission is to provide whatever physical, emotional, and financial support we can to put needy men, women, and children back on their feet. Operation Hope provides a variety of services to assist the less fortunate, access to other housing, and additional resource options. Thanks to the contributions of individual donors, community organizations, and areabusinesses, we are able to spread the joy of the holiday season through our annual toy drive.



About 411 PAIN

411-PAIN (1-800-411-PAIN) was founded in 1995 to assist those who have been injured in a car accident. 411 PAIN has grown into a nationwide network that can help people get their lives back on track after an auto accident. 1-800-411-PAIN puts clients in contact with an experienced attorney who can explain their rights and the monetary benefits they may be entitled to depending on the facts of their case. 1-800-411-Pain can help patients recover and heal after an accident through its network of medical providers. 411-PAIN also supports many philanthropic endeavors and gives back to the communities it serves.