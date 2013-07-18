'42', 'Evil Dead' and 'Bullet to the Head' Movies Now Available on Blu-Ray

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- This week's home video releases include the Jackie Robinson biopic "42", Sylvester Stallone action film "Bullet to the Head", and a classic cabin-in-the-woods horror film "Evil Dead". The brand-new Blu-ray releases of these three best films were launched yesterday and have immediately grabbed movie fans' attention. Now these Blu-ray movies are available for sale on renowned site - blu-ray.com.



Earning an estimated $27.3 million for its opening weekend, "42" has gotten the best premiere for a baseball-themed film in Hollywood history. The 2013 American biographical sports film is written and directed by Brian Helgeland, telling about the life of a baseball player Jackie Robinson, who wears jersey number 42. He signs with the Brooklyn Dodgers and becomes the first Africa-American player to break the baseball color barrier. The new Blu-ray also includes special featurettes about Robinson's life and legacy, as well as exclusive interviews with Chadwick Boseman and Harrison Ford. The arrival of "42" on Blu-Ray is a chance to educate, entertain and inspire people.



"Evil Dead" is a 2013 American horror film co-written and directed by Fede Alvarez. It is the fourth installment of the Evil Dead franchise, serving as both a reboot and as a loose continuation of the series. It tells the story of Mia, a young woman struggling with sobriety. She heads to a remote cabin with her brother and a group of friends, where the discovery of a Book of the Dead leads to danger and horror. This film has received generally positive reviews and has been released on Blu-ray on July 16, 2013. The Blu-ray exclusives include commentary from three of the cast, and screenwriters Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues, behind the scenes and a featurette.



"Bullet to the Head" is a 2013 action film, written by Alessandro Camon and directed by Walter Hill based upon Alexis Nolent's French graphic novel Du Plomb Dans La Tete. This film mainly tells the story that a Washington D.C. detective (Sung Kang) and a hitman (Sylvester Stallone) form an alliance to bring down their common enemy. It is easy to guess that if an honest cop partners with a murderer, that partnership may result in lots of laughs and some great action sequences. "Bullet to the Head" Blu-ray is also released on July 16, 2013, and this Blu-ray+DVD combo pack includes a short focused on Stallone's preparation for the action sequences.



