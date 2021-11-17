42% More Tech Roles Available Post-Pandemic

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2021 -- Investment in the tech industry has risen significantly over the past year thanks to the sharp spike in demand due to the pandemic. As a result, tech-related vacancies now account for 13% of the total number of roles available in the country. The figure for the same period last year was just over 12%. The tech industry in Britain currently employs around 9% of the workforce but with many organisations making large investments in their tech teams over the course of 2021 this figure is only going to increase. So far this year around £13 billion has been invested by businesses in UK tech. The number of tech roles available is 42% higher than before the pandemic thanks to the central role that technology had in providing options for businesses trying to survive lockdowns etc. As we look ahead to 2022 the figure is likely to continue to rise as organisations seek to future proof infrastructure and systems.



As a well-established commercial services recruiter, Glocomms is at the heart of the expansion taking place in tech hiring. The firm was established in 2013 and has provided vital support to enterprises with a wide range of needs since then, working with large nationwide businesses, as well as international brands and small, agile start-ups. In addition to experience as a commercial services recruiter the firm also has expertise across many other technology fields, including hiring for data & analytics, cyber security, development & engineering and cloud & infrastructure. The experience of the team as well as the resources that the firm has - including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals - have made the firm a go-to commercial services recruiter. An individually tailored service has also been essential - a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions is employed by the team at Glocomms to make this happen.



From London to Birmingham and Manchester, Glocomms has robust nationwide coverage in the UK as a commercial services recruiter. The firm is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce, which provides a unique international reach to the services it can offer. Plus, Glocomms is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Even during the toughest challenges of the pandemic, the team was still able to deliver consistently excellent service, in part due to the investment made in internal development. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class technology and strategies. There are currently many different roles available via Glocomms including Cisco UC Engineer, Strategic Account Manager, Senior Sales Specialist and Network SDN Engineer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



