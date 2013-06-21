42-Year-Old Precision Optics Company Re-Established Online

Nottingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- PTR Optics, a UK-based company offering precision optics since 1971, now has a new website that offers products to a global audience, 24/7.



Customers around the world can easily order from PTR's range of online stock at ptroptics.com. Orders will be processed and dispatched within just two working days.



Key products offered by PTR Optics include HSE/NPL test slides, diffraction gratings, laser optics, asbestos microscopes, strain viewers, beam delivery systems and more.



PTR Optics meets the needs of many types of customers, from end users to manufacturers. Their diverse range of markets includes industrial manufacturing, high-power electronics, biological sciences and others.



The PTR brand was re-established as an ecommerce site by its former directors because the owners recognized that the optics industry is a truly global one, and its pace is increasing.



"We believe there is a rapidly growing online market in the optics industry," said Alex Barton, owner of PTR Optics. "The current financial climate seems to be driving companies online to source new suppliers and to simplify their purchasing processes."



With a focus on outstanding quality in both service and products, PTR Optics has built a diverse range of customers across the globe.



Learn more at http://www.ptroptics.com.



Contact:

Alex Barton

+44843 636 5338

alexbarton@ptroptics.com